Ghost of Yotei will reportedly allow you to equip three saved loadouts

Ghost of Yotei may just let you easily equip and switch between multiple loadouts. According to recent reports and observations, the game will have a feature where you can essentially cycle through three different saved loadouts by holding down the square button on the controller. This would make the loadout swap mechanic a lot more streamlined than the title's predecessor and convenient for players to use.This article will go over the potential upgrades to the loadout swap feature in Ghost of Yotei.Note: This article references claims from a leaker and should be taken with a grain of salt. Readers are advised to await official confirmation on the matter.Ghost of Yotei could further streamline loadout swaps after Ghost of TsushimaGhost of Yotei is the direct sequel to the wildly popular 2020 action-adventure title, Ghost of Tsushima. The upcoming title, to be released on October 2, 2025, is set 300 years after the events of the previous game.On July 11, 2025, a new video regarding the game's state was shared by PlayStation. This &quot;State of Play&quot; deep dive video focused on the many elements that make up the gaming experience of Ghost of Yotei.One particular section discussed armors and customization in the game. It brought up the same mechanics, including perks and charms, as seen in Ghost of Tsushima. However, there was a part of the screen that stood out. On the left side of the &quot;Gear&quot; section, three different options could be spotted.These appear to be icons for armors or loadouts. They're accompanied by the square button icon for controllers, indicating that it's possible to one can switch between three different loadouts on the fly by pressing or holding the square button.This is unlike Ghost of Tsushima, where players used to have to access the Gear menu in order to change their saved loadouts. Though not much is known, it seems likely that this will be a feature. Reports from popular leaker @Okami13_ also help further solidify the claim.The leaker took to their X account on August 3, 2025, to point out this feature and how it could help further streamline the loadout switching process in Ghost of Yotei. It would also allow players to quickly adjust to a new playstyle to defeat specific enemies.However, at this point, nothing is fully known, and fans may have to wait for official confirmation.