Ghost of Yotei Deep Dive in State of Play (July 2025): livestream date, start time, and countdown

PlayStation has announced that Sucker Punch will share a Ghost of Yotei Deep Dive in State of Play, which will take place in July 10, 2025. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a proper gameplay reveal of the upcoming sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, and the developers are finally unveiling it later this week.

This article will cover the date and starting time of when the Ghost of Yotei Deep Dive in State of Play will premiere.

State of Play (July 2025) livestream date and time

Sucker Punch is set to release a gameplay deep dive for Ghost of Yotei in the upcoming State of Play taking place on July 10, 2025 at 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET and 11 PM CEST. The upcoming sequel to Ghost of Tsushima will be released later this year on October 2, 2025, and the developers are all set to showcase the gameplay later this week.

Here is a countdown meter that will mark the livestream release time for the upcoming State of Play:

What to expect from the Ghost of Yotei deep dive in State of Play (July 2025)

Sucker Punch Production's upcoming open-world adventure has been one of the most anticipated titles of 2025. While the developers have revealed a lot of pre-rendered footage of the game, many people have asked when they can see the actual gameplay.

Sucker Punch Productions previously confirmed on X that the developers plans to reveal the Ghost of Yotei gameplay in the upcoming State of Play on July 10, 2025. This will be the first thing that the studio will reveal during the livestream. The developers might also share more information regarding the gameplay features, including how Yotei stands out from its predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima.

How to watch the Ghost of Yotei deep dive in State of Play (July 2025)

You will be able to watch the PlayStation State of Play on July 10, 2025, on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. The livestream will go live when the above countdown ends. Besides the Ghost of Yotei deep dive in State of Play, the livestream might feature more games from Sony's catalogue, and even announce some upcoming ones.

Given the State of Play on June 2025, lasted around 1 hour, it is expected that this time it will also be the same case, with the majority of the premiere time going to Ghost of Yotei's gameplay showcase.

