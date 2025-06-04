Nioh 3 announced at PlayStation State of Play with a playable demo available

KOEI TECMO and Team Ninja revealed Nioh 3 as their next big game during the PlayStation State of Play that premiered on June 4, 2025. Besides the reveal trailer for the game, which showcased the gameplay, KOEI TECMO has also announced that a playable demo will go live for players to get a taste of this souls-like adventure.
Nioh 3 is set to release in early 2026 for both PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. A release date for the game will likely be announced in the coming months.
It has been quite a while since we last embarked on a journey during the Sengoku period of Japan, as William. With the last game in the series releasing 5 years ago in 2020, the PlayStation State of Play was certainly a surprise for all Nioh fans, especially given that Team Ninja is also working on Ninja Gaiden 4.
Nioh 3 is set to bring not only new elements of gameplay that will revamp the series, but also showcase a new protagonist, Tokugawa Takechiyo. It is likely we will return to the war-torn Yokai-infested lands of Feudal Japan once more, as Takechiyo was the name of the legendary Tokugawa Ieyasu before he took the throne of the Shogun.
As was showcased during the trailer, in addition to the default samurai style, a new ninja style has been introduced. This new system will allow you to be more agile, moving through the world quickly. Epic boss fights against yokais make a comeback, and the game will be more open-ended for its levels, as can be seen from the trailer.
It might also be more action-oriented with hack-and-slash gameplay than the traditional souls-like systems of the previous games. Although no confirmed date has been given, Nioh 3 is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2026. A playable demo is also available for the PS5, allowing you to get a taste of the game ahead of its release.
Besides Team Ninja's upcoming game presentation, the Sony State of Play also had a few surprises, such as the release date for Silent Hill F, among other things.
