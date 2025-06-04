Nioh 3 announced at PlayStation State of Play with a playable demo available

KOEI TECMO and Team Ninja revealed Nioh 3 as their next big game during the PlayStation State of Play that premiered on June 4, 2025. Besides the reveal trailer for the game, which showcased the gameplay, KOEI TECMO has also announced that a playable demo will go live for players to get a taste of this souls-like adventure.

Ad

Nioh 3 is set to release in early 2026 for both PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. A release date for the game will likely be announced in the coming months.

Nioh 3 announced for early 2026 at the PlayStation State of Play

Ad

Trending

It has been quite a while since we last embarked on a journey during the Sengoku period of Japan, as William. With the last game in the series releasing 5 years ago in 2020, the PlayStation State of Play was certainly a surprise for all Nioh fans, especially given that Team Ninja is also working on Ninja Gaiden 4.

Nioh 3 is set to bring not only new elements of gameplay that will revamp the series, but also showcase a new protagonist, Tokugawa Takechiyo. It is likely we will return to the war-torn Yokai-infested lands of Feudal Japan once more, as Takechiyo was the name of the legendary Tokugawa Ieyasu before he took the throne of the Shogun.

Ad

As was showcased during the trailer, in addition to the default samurai style, a new ninja style has been introduced. This new system will allow you to be more agile, moving through the world quickly. Epic boss fights against yokais make a comeback, and the game will be more open-ended for its levels, as can be seen from the trailer.

It might also be more action-oriented with hack-and-slash gameplay than the traditional souls-like systems of the previous games. Although no confirmed date has been given, Nioh 3 is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2026. A playable demo is also available for the PS5, allowing you to get a taste of the game ahead of its release.

Besides Team Ninja's upcoming game presentation, the Sony State of Play also had a few surprises, such as the release date for Silent Hill F, among other things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.