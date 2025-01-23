Ninja Gaiden 4 and Ninja Gaiden 2 remaster announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2025

Developer Team Ninja has returned with Ninja Gaiden at the Xbox Developer Direct 2025. This includes a brand-new mainline entry in the form of Ninja Gaiden 4 and a remaster called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The former is slated for launch later this year and interestingly, is under development at PlatinumGames of Bayonetta fame.

Meanwhile, the remaster of the iconic 2008 game is now out for PC and console. Additionally, both titles will be available from day one on the Xbox Game Pass. Here are the full details.

Two exciting Ninja Gaiden experiences announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2025

The next-gen main entry is under development at the renowned studio, PlatinumGames. This comes as exciting news, as the Japanese game developer is acclaimed for its expertise in character action games with hardcore, fluid combat. This makes the studio the perfect pick for developing a challenging, flashy hack and slash title that modern action gamers crave.

It takes place after the events of 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge and will feature a new protagonist, Yakumo. Against the backdrop of a gruesome, sci-fi Tokyo, the hero will go head-to-head against Dark Dragon. Series mainstay Ryu Hayabusa will also return to play a rival role against Yakumo.

Coming to the remaster of the iconic Xbox game, Black 2 is built atop Unreal Engine 5, upgrading the graphics to modern standards. Following in the footsteps of the Master Collection remaster back in 2021, this enhanced rendition also takes elements from the Sigma 2 release on the PS3/Xbox 360.

It will feature superior visuals and performance along with additional content including new playable characters and improved combat elements like an upgraded weapon system to align with the original release. The game will be out on Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and PC today, January 23, 2025, allowing fans to return to the world of Ryu Hayabusa before the sequel drops later this year.

