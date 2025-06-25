Sucker Punch officially confirms when Ghost of Yotei gameplay reveal is coming

With Ghost of Yotei's release date lurking right around the corner, many people have been wondering about the gameplay. Sucker Punch's 2020 masterpiece, Ghost of Tsushima was a big hit when it came to an open-world game based in Japan, and Yotei aims to follow up on that success. Today, on June 25, 2025, the developers teased that the gameplay will be revealed in July next month.
The PlayStation 5 exclusive title is set to release later this year on October 2, 2025, and the pre-orders for Ghost of Yotei are already up.
Sucker Punch officially confirms that Ghost of Yotei gameplay will be revealed in July
Ghost of Yotei has been on the radar of many fans who were dying to get their hands on the sequel to Sucker Punch's 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima. The developers initially revealed the trailer during September 2024's State of Play, later confirming the Yotei's release date to be October 2 of this year.
While tidbits of the story were revealed with the promotional trailers, many people wondered when they would be able to see some actual gameplay footage and not some pre-rendered cutscenes. Sucker Punch has officially stated on twitter that the gameplay for Yotei will be revealed in July 2025.
In an official reply to X user, @Mistermamus, who was asking for a gameplay reveal, the official Sucker Punch handle on the platform replied with:
"gameplay coming in July"
PlayStation will likely host a State of Play next month, where Sucker Punch will officially reveal the gameplay trailer for Yotei. Although not many details are known, except for an official confirmation from the developers, the showcase might include bits of everything, such as how Yotei improves on the systems introduced in Tsushima, and shots of the world that Atsu will explore.
The State of Play will likely take place in the first week of July, and it might include new game reveals from other developers besides giving us information regarding already announced titles.
