Sucker Punch officially confirms when Ghost of Yotei gameplay reveal is coming

With Ghost of Yotei's release date lurking right around the corner, many people have been wondering about the gameplay. Sucker Punch's 2020 masterpiece, Ghost of Tsushima was a big hit when it came to an open-world game based in Japan, and Yotei aims to follow up on that success. Today, on June 25, 2025, the developers teased that the gameplay will be revealed in July next month.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive title is set to release later this year on October 2, 2025, and the pre-orders for Ghost of Yotei are already up.

Sucker Punch officially confirms that Ghost of Yotei gameplay will be revealed in July

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ghost of Yotei has been on the radar of many fans who were dying to get their hands on the sequel to Sucker Punch's 2020 hit, Ghost of Tsushima. The developers initially revealed the trailer during September 2024's State of Play, later confirming the Yotei's release date to be October 2 of this year.

While tidbits of the story were revealed with the promotional trailers, many people wondered when they would be able to see some actual gameplay footage and not some pre-rendered cutscenes. Sucker Punch has officially stated on twitter that the gameplay for Yotei will be revealed in July 2025.

In an official reply to X user, @Mistermamus, who was asking for a gameplay reveal, the official Sucker Punch handle on the platform replied with:

"gameplay coming in July"

PlayStation will likely host a State of Play next month, where Sucker Punch will officially reveal the gameplay trailer for Yotei. Although not many details are known, except for an official confirmation from the developers, the showcase might include bits of everything, such as how Yotei improves on the systems introduced in Tsushima, and shots of the world that Atsu will explore.

The State of Play will likely take place in the first week of July, and it might include new game reveals from other developers besides giving us information regarding already announced titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.