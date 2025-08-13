PlayStation Plus August 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platforms

In terms of a solid variety of genres, the PlayStation Plus August 2025 game catalog is pretty nice for PS5 and PS4 players. There’s even a bit of everything, including AAA releases, separate day-one releases, and some narrative adventures. In other words, this latest update forms a good balance between the “big” games and some creative new titles.In this article, we will cover all the games confirmed to be part of the PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup.All PlayStation Plus August 2025 games lineup revealedSony has lined up a mix of new releases, classics, and trials for subscription owners this month. All the titles will be available starting August 19, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown for PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup:PlayStation Plus Extra and PremiumMortal Kombat 1 – PS5Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS5, PS4Sword of the Sea – PS5Earth Defense Force 6 – PS5, PS4Unicorn Overlord – PS5, PS4Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End &amp; the Secret Key – PS5, PS4Indika – PS5Harold Halibut – PS5Coral Island – PS5PlayStation Plus PremiumResident Evil 2 – PS5, PS4 (PS)Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – PS5, PS4 (PS)PlayStation Plus Premium | Game trialsDeath Stranding 2: On the Beach – PS5 (available August 19, 2025): You will get up to five hours in this narrative-heavy, cinematic sequel before deciding to buy. All progress carries over to the whole game.PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and pricesThe Extra tier includes the monthly game catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics. Premium adds the Classics Catalog and time-limited Game Trials.PlayStation Plus Extra1 month: $14.993 months: $39.9912 months: $134.99PlayStation Plus Premium1 month: $17.993 months: $49.9912 months: $159.99The PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup not only fills out the Game Catalog but also makes available to subscribers a balanced mix of fresh releases, genre variety, and nostalgia. Whether you're crushing dunes in the unique Sword of the Sea, diving back into PS1-era horror with Resident Evil, or participating in the big-budget action of Mortal Kombat 1, there is something here for almost every video game lover.Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS5?Two classic Resident Evil game remakes are reportedly in the works, according to dataminer5 best tips and tricks for Death Stranding 2 beginnersWill Arc Raiders have Open Beta?5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring NightreignIconic Aliens game is available on Xbox Game Pass right nowOverwatch 2 X NERF collab: New game mode, rewards, and more