PlayStation Plus August 2025 Monthly Games: All games and available platforms

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 13, 2025 17:20 GMT
Mortal Kombat 1 will be included in PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
In terms of a solid variety of genres, the PlayStation Plus August 2025 game catalog is pretty nice for PS5 and PS4 players. There’s even a bit of everything, including AAA releases, separate day-one releases, and some narrative adventures. In other words, this latest update forms a good balance between the “big” games and some creative new titles.

In this article, we will cover all the games confirmed to be part of the PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup.

All PlayStation Plus August 2025 games lineup revealed

Sony has lined up a mix of new releases, classics, and trials for subscription owners this month. All the titles will be available starting August 19, 2025. Here’s the full breakdown for PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • Mortal Kombat 1 – PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS5, PS4
  • Sword of the Sea – PS5
  • Earth Defense Force 6 – PS5, PS4
  • Unicorn Overlord – PS5, PS4
  • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – PS5, PS4
  • Indika – PS5
  • Harold Halibut – PS5
  • Coral Island – PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Resident Evil 2 – PS5, PS4 (PS)
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – PS5, PS4 (PS)

PlayStation Plus Premium | Game trials

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – PS5 (available August 19, 2025): You will get up to five hours in this narrative-heavy, cinematic sequel before deciding to buy. All progress carries over to the whole game.

PlayStation Plus: Subscription plans and prices

The Extra tier includes the monthly game catalog and Ubisoft+ Classics. Premium adds the Classics Catalog and time-limited Game Trials.

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • 1 month: $14.99
  • 3 months: $39.99
  • 12 months: $134.99

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • 1 month: $17.99
  • 3 months: $49.99
  • 12 months: $159.99

The PlayStation Plus August 2025 lineup not only fills out the Game Catalog but also makes available to subscribers a balanced mix of fresh releases, genre variety, and nostalgia. Whether you're crushing dunes in the unique Sword of the Sea, diving back into PS1-era horror with Resident Evil, or participating in the big-budget action of Mortal Kombat 1, there is something here for almost every video game lover.

