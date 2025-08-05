Overwatch 2 X NERF collab: New game mode, rewards, and more

The Overwatch 2 X NERF crossover will be live in-game from August 5 to 18, 2025, bringing a new limited-time mode, themed rewards, and playful weapon effects to Blizzard’s team shooter. It’s a short-term event but packed with fun changes that make the game’s usual pacing more lighthearted.

The event introduces a full-on arcade mode where classic Overwatch heroes trade their regular gear for foam-blasting NERF versions. But beyond just visuals, there’s a layer of mechanics involved, too, which makes it feel like more than just a cosmetic update.

Overwatch 2 X NERF: What is the new game mode?

Overwatch 2 X NERF collab runs till August 18, 2025 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.)

The event introduces a new limited-time game mode called NERF or Nothin’, where eight players face off in a free-for-all match. The goal is simple:

Be the first to reach 20 eliminations. Every time you get a kill, you’re automatically swapped to a new Hero (except for Mercy and Lifeweaver, who are not included in this mode).

You can play in maps like King’s Row, Petra, Kanezaka, Chateau, Dorado, Eichenwalde, Blizzard World, Hollywood, Malevento, and Paris.

There’s also a fallback for those struggling to score eliminations. If you’re taken out three times without a kill, you’ll rotate to a new Hero anyway.

The pace of the mode is much faster than usual. All players get 80% cooldown reduction, so abilities are available almost constantly. Your Ultimate charge doesn’t reset on death, and if you switch to a new Hero, you’ll respawn with 15% Ult charge already filled.

Note: Once a Hero is used, you won’t be given that same character again for the rest of the match.

Loadout gets a Foam upgrade

One of the coolest things in this Overwatch 2 X NERF collab is how NERF skins work. Instead of replacing your Hero’s entire outfit, each skin layer over your existing Hero skin, turning whatever look you’re rocking into a foam-blasting version of itself. It’s a slick touch and keeps your style intact.

Now for the headliners:

Cassidy takes center stage with a Legendary skin that comes with the NERF Maverick blaster , custom visual effects, brand-new sounds, and even a Vortex Football.

takes center stage with a Legendary skin that comes with the , custom visual effects, brand-new sounds, and even a Vortex Football. Tracer is rocking the Gelfire Pro .

is rocking the . Genji pulls out a dual combo with the Slingerang and Power Blast Bat.

pulls out a dual combo with the and Mei goes retro with the Super Soaker XP100.

goes retro with the Hanzo brings out the Big Bad Bow.

brings out the Baptiste gets futuristic with the Galactic Commander blaster.

gets futuristic with the Soldier: 76 aims with plastic precision using the N Series Pinpoint.

Event rewards

There are solid rewards on the line in Overwatch 2 X NERF. Completing challenges inside the NERF or Nothin’ mode unlocks:

A NERF-themed spray

A brand new player icon

A fun foam dart weapon charm

Tracer’s Gelfire Pro skin

And up to 40,000 Battle Pass XP

You can only make progress by playing this specific mode, so if you’re aiming for those rewards, it’s time to dive in.

NERF Shop drop

While it wouldn’t be a proper Overwatch 2 X NERF collab without a full shop lineup, limited-time cosmetic bundles are available, including blaster skins for multiple Heroes. If you want the entire loadout, the NERF Mega Bundle offers everything in one shot.

