How many heroes are there in Overwatch 2? All heroes listed

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's popular team-based hero shooter that originally came out in 2016. It was dubbed Overwatch until October 2022, after which Overwatch 2 replaced it. This hero shooter gained popularity for its visual design and playstyle, with its characters also gaining massive recognition. As of Season 17, Overwatch 2 has 43 heroes, scattered across three major categories that players can choose from.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the heroes in Overwatch 2 categorized into their distinct classes.

Heroes in Overwatch 2

As of Overwatch 2 Season 17, the game features 43 playable heroes. This includes 13 Tanks, 19 Damage, and 11 Support characters. Let us go over all the heroes that players can find in these three categories.

All the heroes present in Overwatch 2 Season 17 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Here is a list of all the Tank heroes in Overwatch 2:

D.Va

Doomfist

Hazard

Junker Queen

Mauga

Orisa

Ramattra

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Here is a list of all the Damage heroes in Overwatch 2:

Ashe

Bastion

Cassidy

Echo

Freja

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Mei

Pharah

Reaper

Sojourn

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Tracer

Venture

Widowmaker

Here is a list of all the Support heroes in Overwatch 2:

Ana

Baptiste

Brigitte

Illari

Juno

Kiriko

Lifeweaver

Lucio

Mercy

Moira

Zenyatta

Among these, 21 heroes were originally released in 2016 when Overwatch went live, with 11 more arriving over the next four years. The remaining 11 heroes joined in the sequel. Ana was the first hero to be released after Overwatch's launch, while Sojourn was the first character to join Overwatch 2. Since then, we have had multiple hero releases every year, with Freja being the latest and 43rd character to join the roster.

Each of these heroes plays a crucial role not only in the game but also in the lore of Overwatch.

