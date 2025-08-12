Iconic Aliens game is available on Xbox Game Pass right now

If you’ve been eager to face Xenomorphs again, now’s your chance as the Aliens game 'Fireteam Elite' has just returned to Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate, PC, and Standard members. It’s been more than two and a half years since the game vanished from the library, but now it’s back and ready to consume your free time.
Xbox Game Pass adds fan-favourite Aliens game
Aliens: Fireteam Elite first landed on Game Pass in late 2021, but it was pulled at the end of 2022. Since then, fans have been waiting for another chance to squad up and mow down waves of Xenomorphs. As of today, you can boot it up on PC, Xbox consoles, or even stream it via Cloud if you’re on Ultimate.
This Aliens game is a complete third-person survival shooter. You and two squad mates are preparing to run through endless swarms of aliens and replies that will make your stomach drop. Different classes provide a variety of ways to keep gameplay interesting, while the variety of weapons available allows you to customize your loadout.
Each mission is an uptick in tension, with frenetic gunfight combined with moments in tight attack corridors reminiscent of playing Alien.
A packed month for Game Pass
August is looking busy for Game Pass subscribers. Alongside the Aliens game ' Fireteam Elite', Microsoft is adding eight new titles this month. Big names include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a throwback to the series’ stealth roots following Basim through ninth-century Baghdad, and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, a dice-driven RPG about a fugitive android.
Later this month, Gears of War: Reloaded and Herdling will join the lineup, following last month’s additions like RoboCop: Rogue City, Wheel World, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Xbox Game Pass membership options
- Core for $9.99/month: Over 25 console games, online multiplayer, and extra discounts.
- Standard for $14.99/month: Full Xbox Game Pass console library, multiplayer, and deals.
- PC Game Pass for $11.99/month: Full PC library, day-one releases, EA Play included.
- Ultimate for $19.99/month: Everything from PC and console libraries, Cloud gaming, EA Play, and all multiplayer access.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite System Requirements for PC Players
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Athlon X4 950 / Intel i5-2500K
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: AMD R9 285 4GB / Nvidia GTX 760 4GB
- DirectX: 11
- Storage: 30 GB
- Notes: 1080p, minimum settings, ~30FPS
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600AF / Intel i5-7400
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: AMD RX 480 8GB / Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB
- DirectX: 11
- Storage: 30 GB
- Notes: 1080p, high settings, ~60FPS
With a brand-new Aliens TV series on the way, the timing couldn’t be better to jump back into this Aliens game. If you're returning to finish unfinished missions or experiencing it for the first time, Xbox Game Pass just handed you the perfect excuse to gear up and start blasting.
