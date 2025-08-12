Helldivers 2 teases Halo crossover: Everything we know

Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox on August 26, 2025, and might bring Master Chief along with it. The new teaser trailer for its release on Xbox was unveiled on YouTube on August 12, 2025. The clip showcased the massive scale of the game's multiplayer battles, and in the very end, fans heard a familiar OST.

This article will explore the subtle yet evident tease that brought a rumored Helldivers 2 x Halo crossover to center stage.

Helldivers 2 x Halo crossover teased in new Xbox release trailer

Helldivers 2 was initially released on February 8, 2024, on PlayStation and PC. The game is now coming to Xbox on August 26, 2025, and perhaps to draw in more fans, a new collaboration with Halo is also set.

The game has previously collaborated with the Killzone franchise, and Arrowhead's Chief Creative Officer, Johan Pilestedt, has shown interest in crossing over with other franchises. One of these is undoubtedly Halo, as pointed out by him in an old Reddit post.

This brings us to the brand new Xbox release trailer. Most of the video features music by the Christian rap metal band, POD; however, in the very end, the trailer shows a single Hellpod descending into the city.

As it appears on the screen, the distinct and recognizable Halo 3: ODST melody, Rain (Deference for Darkness) OST begins to play. The soundtrack was recognized by many Halo veterans. The comment sections of the YouTube video were also filled with spectators applauding the crossover.

Though not officially confirmed, the subtle nod and the music cue do more than enough to suggest an upcoming crossover between Helldivers 2 and Halo. It is, however, still unclear what the crossover event will involve.

In the past, crossover events have offered fans new weapons, armors, and more. The classic Master Chief armor would certainly make a fantastic offering for Xbox players opening up to the world of Helldivers 2. Regardless, fans are advised to keep an eye on Arrowhead's social media handles to stay updated as August 26, 2025, approaches.

The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S.

