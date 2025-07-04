Helldivers 2 pre-orders on Xbox are live, as PlayStation's third-person shooter is finally coming to the Series X/S consoles. Xbox recently released the game's trailer along with the announcement of its release date on the platform, which is set for August 26, 2024. Helldivers 2 is a co-op third-person shooter where players battle hordes of enemies while in three-man squads. The game features an expansive armory, including superpowered, customizable primary weapons as well as the ability to call on more powerful weapons called Stratagems during matches.
This article explains how to pre-order Helldivers 2 for Xbox. We have also shared some additional information about the types of enemies featured in the game.
Helldivers 2 pre-order guide for Xbox Series X/S
You can pre-order Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X/S by going to the Microsoft Store on your console. The game is available in two editions: the Standard Edition, priced at $39.99, and the Super Citizen Edition, which costs $59.99.
Here are the steps you must follow:
- Switch on your Xbox Series X/S console and make sure it has an internet connection.
- In the Xbox menu, head to the Microsoft Store app from the My Games and Apps tab.
- In the store, search for Helldivers 2.
- Once on the store page, select the "Pre-order" option.
- Sign in with your Xbox account and add a valid payment method, like a credit card, debit card, etc.
- Once you confirm your purchase and complete the transaction, the game will be added to your Xbox account.
- To confirm whether your purchase was successful, navigate to the My Games and Apps section, then Full Library, and finally the Owned Games menu, and check for Helldivers 2.
Pre-ordering the game on Xbox will give you the following in-game items:
- R-7 Ambassador of the Brand armor set.
- TR-62 Knight armor set.
- TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy set.
- DP-53 Savior of the Free Armour Set (Super Citizen Edition)
- Will of the People Cape. (Super Citizen Edition)
- MP-98 Knight Weapon. (Super Citizen Edition)
- Super Citizen Status. (Super Citizen Edition)
- Stratagem Hero Token. (Super Citizen Edition)
Helldivers 2 enemies explained
In the world of Helldivers 2, players take part in a Galactic War as soldiers known as Helldivers. Gamers have to work together to complete missions, capture enemy planets, and defend against invasions. The Terminators, a race of insect-like aliens, are the main enemies that players must extinguish, as these hostile creatures are a danger to galactic freedom.
The Automatons are another formidable enemy faction; these war-hungry robots are designed to kill and dominate the world. Lastly, the ultimate threat comes from the Illuminate, a race of mind-controlling, xenophobic aliens equipped with powerful technology and a strong desire to wipe out the human race.
In this game, every area you enter becomes a battlefield where every enemy wants to eliminate you. Furthermore, each opponent exhibits unpredictable traits and tactics that you must learn to deal with.
