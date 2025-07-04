Will Helldivers 2 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Helldivers 2 will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The developers at Arrowhead Game Studios have not shared any news about a potential release on Game Pass. However, players can get the title on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

Helldivers 2 will also be released on Xbox Series X/S consoles on August 26, 2024. This could be a huge disappointment for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but there is no official confirmation about this title being added to the subscription service.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Is Helldivers 2 coming to Game Pass?

As of now, the developers and the publisher, PlayStation LLC, have not stated any plans about Helldivers 2's release on Xbox Game Pass. This became a hot topic for the FPS community as Helldivers ended its PlayStation exclusivity by being scheduled for Xbox consoles.

Expand Tweet

This is what Helldivers 2 Game Director Mikael Eriksson had to say for the reveal of Hellldivers 2 on Xbox:

"WWe know gamers have been asking for this for some time, and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have, the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun."

Gamers still have the option to play Helldivers 2 on multiple platforms like PC, Xbox, and PS5. However, to do that, they have to buy the game at the base price of $39.99 for the Standard Edition, or $59.99 for the Super Citizen Edition.

Players will receive special bonus rewards by pre-ordering Helldivers 2 on Xbox. The bonus pre-order content includes three premium armor sets: TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand, TR-62 Knight, and TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy.

