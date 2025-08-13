Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS5?

The anticipation for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been palpable for long-time fans eager to step back into the stealth-action frenzy. KONAMI is reviving the classic with a full remake, and with anticipation at a fever pitch, there’s one big question everyone is thinking about: Is it hitting the PS5?
Yes! It is officially announced that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will release on the PlayStation 5, alongside Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, on August 28, 2025.
What can we expect from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on PS5?
A full-scale remake with modern tech
This is no straightforward remaster. Designed with Unreal Engine 5 with support by Virtuous, the remake promises to improve the visuals, include 3D audio, and much more as it aims to faithfully recreate the ominous ambiance in the jungle of the original title. PlayStation's most recent State of Play showcased a new trailer that revealed the Cobra Unit, as well as the return of Snake vs Monkey, a quirky fan-favourite mini-game that has been polished up and updated for today’s hardware.
For PS5 Pro owners, KONAMI has added extra perks. Expect smoother frame rates even in Quality Mode and sharper visuals thanks to PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution). This means the jungle foliage, shadows, and environmental details will look more realistic than ever, pulling players deeper into Snake’s mission.
Editions, DLC, and pre-order bonuses
Two editions are available for the PS5 launch: Standard and Digital Deluxe. Both include the White Tuxedo uniform as a pre-order (also unlockable in-game). The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Sneaking DLC Pack, which includes several uniforms, masks, and cosmetic items:
- Battle Dress (PW ver.)
- Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)
- Crocodile Suit
- Naked (Woodland)
- Naked (Ammunition Belt)
- Gold Uniform
- Glasses
- Sunglasses
- Kerotan Mask
- GA-KO Mask
Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition also grants 48 hours of early access before the official release date.
That's all on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater coming to PS5. For more articles on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.
