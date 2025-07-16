7 best action-adventure games to play while waiting for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater predominantly features stealth gameplay mixed with various elements from action-adventure games. This includes cinematic action-packed boss fights, a grounded military setting, and cover-based third-person shooting mechanics that make its gameplay feel similar to other action-adventure stealth games.

Since this remake of the classic 2004 Kojima masterpiece will be released on August 8, 2025, here are seven similar action-adventure games you can sink your teeth into for the time being.

Best action-adventure games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

1) Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Splinter Cell Blacklist is the last game in the series so far (Image via Ubisoft)

Release Date : August 20, 2013

: August 20, 2013 Platforms: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U

Splinter Cell: Blacklist is the final game in the series released so far. If you want each mission to have different options for completing them, this game is like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. It follows a more aggressive stealth gameplay than previous action-adventure games of the series, starting with Splinter Cell: Conviction.

As Sam Fisher, you can complete each mission stealthily or go full guns blazing. This is a great pick if you enjoy action-adventure games with cover-based third-person shooting with stealth elements.

2) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

Future Soldier features tactical gameplay similar to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Ubisoft)

Release Date : May 22, 2012

: May 22, 2012 Platforms: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier is by far one of the most underrated action-adventure games with stealth mechanics. This is the only game in the series that’s set in the future in 2024, which seems funny since it’s already 2025 now.

You play as Captain Cedric Ferguson, the leader of a Ghost Recon “Hunter” squad tasked with eliminating the rogue terrorist group called Raven’s Rock. Every mission takes place in multiple locations worldwide, where you must use your tactically use your squad to infiltrate bases and complete objectives.

You have various gadgets at your disposal, like thermal goggles for better night vision, adaptive camouflage to go invisible while still, and drones for reconnaissance. Overall, you will enjoy such stealth-focused action-adventure games if you want something like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

3) Hitman: World of Assassination

Release Date : January 20, 2022

: January 20, 2022 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, iPadOS, iOS, macOS

Everyone was skeptical when a new Hitman game serving as a soft reboot of the series was announced after the lukewarm reception of Hitman: Absolution. Being a difficult game to make, the new Hitman released in 2016 was praised for improving the gameplay and sandbox stealth levels in a good way.

Since these games were released as episodic titles with every level released individually, the developers decided to merge them to create one complete package called World of Assassination, featuring all episodes.

If you have played action-adventure games like the Hitman games, you already know what to expect. This series revolutionized stealth gameplay by changing the way you infiltrate bases. Instead of sneaking in the dark, you can neutralize guards and take their clothes to blend in unsuspiciously. It's always fun to complete missions without killing anyone but the main target, like a silent assassin.

However, if stealth’s not your cup of tea, you can always shoot everyone around you wearing a suit. If you like action-adventure games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, we recommend playing this game.

4) Sniper Elite: Resistance

Release Date : January 30, 2025

: January 30, 2025 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sniper Elite: Resistance is one of the latest action-adventure games on this list, released earlier this year. While most players will recommend the previous title, Sniper Elite 5, we recommend this instead since it introduces a new protagonist, Harry Hawker, instead of series mainstay Karl Fairburne. As such, its story takes place parallel to its predecessor, requiring no knowledge of their story.

This game lets you shoot Nazis in various large locations using your trusty sniper rifle. Each time you get a long-range kill, the game shows a slowed-down x-ray vision of your bullet penetrating the poor soul’s skull and shattering it into bits, similar to fatalities in Mortal Kombat.

You can play this either like a stealth game, like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, or go full Rambo, like one does with other action-adventure games.

5) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deux Ex: Human Revolution is one of the best stealth-focused action-adventure games (Image via Eidos Interactive)

Release Date : August 23, 2011

: August 23, 2011 Platforms: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, macOS

When the first Deus Ex game came out in 2000, it took the world by storm since it evolved the concept of non-linear missions where you can complete missions in different ways, which can lead to multiple endings down the line. After the release of its disappointing sequel, Invisible War, in 2003, the series returned with a bang with 2011’s Human Revolution.

Unlike other action-adventure games on this list, this is an action RPG you play as an FPS. The only time it switches to a third-person camera is while taking cover. Moreover, this is a semi-open-world game with interconnected open-world hubs taking place in 2027. You play as Adam Jensen, a stealthy yet cybernetically enhanced security officer investigating a global conspiracy.

You can sneak through each level to complete objectives without killing anyone or killing everyone. It also has RPG elements since you can cybernetically augment yourself with upgrades like better night vision, to taking reduced damage from long falls. If you wish to play a more open-world Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater with dialog choices and stealthy gameplay, this game and its sequel, Mankind Divided, are a no-brainer.

6) Spec Ops: The Line

Release Date : June 26, 2012

: June 26, 2012 Platforms: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, macOS, Linux

If you wish to play action-adventure games with standard third-person cover-shooter mechanics with a psychologically scarring storyline, you must give Spec Ops: The Line.

Serving as a reboot of the Spec Ops series, you play as Captain Martin Walker, who is tasked with leading a Delta Force team to a post-apocalyptic Dubai. The more you progress through the story, you start seeing hallucinations that reveal the true horrors of war.

While this game featured pretty standard gameplay reminiscent of games like Ghost Recon and Gears of War, it’s the story that takes the cake here for being one of the best in the genre. Since Kojima includes many such thematic elements in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, playing this now will help you prepare yourself for the horrors of war.

7) Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater prequels are still great games decades later (Image via Konami)

Release Date : August 20, 2013

: August 20, 2013 Platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

If you wish to play other stealth-focused action-adventure games before Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater comes out, you cannot go wrong with the first two Metal Gear Solid games.

The first MGS title was released in 1998 for the PS1. Upon launch, Kojima created waves in the industry for producing one of the most cinematic stealth espionage games at the time, with great voice acting and a blockbuster storyline. You play as Solid Snake, tasked with infiltrating the base of terrorists FOXHOUND as they attempt to launch nuclear missiles globally using a giant mecha called Metal Gear.

The second game lets you control rookie agent Raiden before he transforms into a total badass in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. The gameplay remains mostly the same in both titles, with the second game improving on the first’s cover-based shooting mechanics and advanced enemy AI. However, its storyline is more heavy on thematic elements, becoming one of the first instances of artistic expression in video games.

You can get both these titles, along with the original Metal Gear Solid 3, in a single Master Collection package, along with bonus games like the ancient 80s Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake games from the NES. As such, playing them all will help you understand how this series evolved.

