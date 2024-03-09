5 mistakes Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater must avoid

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is an upcoming action-adventure game, which is a remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Developed by Konami, this stealth title is set during the Cold War (1964) and follows the story of Fox Operative Naked Snake. Per the developer, it will feature immersive stealth gameplay mechanics, a great background score, and excellent visuals.

Since Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was released almost two decades ago, you might wonder what aspects the developer will fix or change to make the new game more enjoyable and engaging than the original.

To that end, this article discusses the five mistakes that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater must avoid to become successful.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Konami must avoid making these 5 mistakes in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

1) Game map

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater must have a widened map (Image via Yong Yea/X)

If we look at the gameplay mechanics of the recent installments in this franchise and compare it to the original map of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, things don’t add up. The original map provides one-way paths that minimize the methods you can use to assassinate the enemies. The new mechanics are based on using the environment to kill and avoid enemies by using different strategies, and the original map doesn't hold enough space for doing that. It will end up creating restrictions on the players.

After a certain point on the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater map, players cannot go to certain areas, limiting their options for engaging with the enemy. Recently, large maps and player-oriented AI mechanics have seen more success than pre-modeled “one-way” killing systems.

Therefore, Konami must ensure that an updated and better version of the fan-favorite Tselinoyarsk map is provided in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

2) Environmental effects

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater received praise for having detailed environmental effects despite being on a low-end console like the PlayStation 2. These small details were not often available in games during that period. Additionally, the previous installments lacked detailed mechanics for manipulating the surroundings to eliminate enemies that one expects from modern titles.

Consequently, gamers will expect more advanced detailing in the new game due to the advancement of technology. In a stealth game, environment light and camouflage play a significant role.

Therefore, the developers can consider adding a feature where you can destroy the searchlights to make your surroundings dark and put mud on the character’s face to camouflage in environments similar to Shadows of the Tomb Raider. To clear the mud, they can add the option to wash it with water.

Doing these will improve interior and exterior infiltration mechanics, helping to keep the gamers engaged and interested in trying different methods. The developers must address this issue and not make the mistake of restricting environmental gameplay mechanics again in the upcoming title.

3) Absurd gameplay settings

In Metal Gear Solid V, players might have encountered the Reflex Mode that helped them hide from the enemy in the nick of time. However, this feature needs to be revised to maintain the purpose of a stealth game. The gameplay becomes reasonable once you face the trouble of getting caught.

You have to avoid the enemies and kill silently to progress, and adding such features takes away the game's enjoyment. Unless the players fail, they will not try again, which takes away the opportunity from the developers to hold on to the player base in the long term. Therefore, Konami should avoid adding such features in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

4) Storytelling

Backstory, plot progression, and character development are crucial in uplifting the gaming experience in story-based titles. The original Metal Gear Solid 3 featured a good story but poorly executed the overall progression of the characters. The backstory is an important aspect of building characters, and the story felt incomplete due to the lack of it. Recently, storytelling has depreciated further in the Metal Gear franchise. Due to that, players struggled to connect with the narratives, and the installments lost their player base after a couple of months.

The gameplay might have a few faults. However, if the storytelling connects to the players, it will help the game excel. Therefore, the developers must introduce a proper backstory and focus on providing a detailed character development that fans can connect with. For one, add more backstory for the Cobra Unit in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

5) Less loading screens

Most Metal Gear titles suffer from extended loading periods. Although this was addressed in the recent installments, providing a better experience. Konami must ensure that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater doesn’t fall prey to extended loading screens.

New high-end games have featured minimal loading screens, and the title must do the same to compete with the potential competitors in this category.

That concludes our foray into the five mistakes that Konami must avoid making in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.