5 games like Ghost Recon that do justice to third-person shooters

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon is a series of video games best described as tactical shooters. The series is primarily published by Ubisoft and is one of its flagship titles. While the games started as military shooters, they have since diverged from the army aspect, with the protagonist taking on a more freelance role.

The most recent title in the series is Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, released on October 4, 2019. The games in the series have since become well-known for their excellent third-person shooting and for giving players the freedom to approach any scenario however they want to.

Third-person shooting is often an underwhelming experience, especially when compared to first-person games. So when titles like Ghost Recon do justice to this system, it is often a pleasant surprise for players. Here are five other games like Ghost Recon that exhibit a superb third-person shooting experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 games like Ghost Recon with great third person-shooting

1) Gears 5

Ghost Recon isn’t the only series known for its third-person shooting. Gears of War is another example of a long-running franchise that has seen many great cover-based shooters. The most recent title in the franchise is Gears 5, released on September 10, 2019, for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

Gears 5 is a game that is best enjoyed with friends and offers local three-player splitscreen support. Similar to Ghost Recon, players can team up with friends and take on the main campaign or other modes such as Horde mode, where players must take on hordes of enemies and a boss, or the Escape mode, where players must work cooperatively to escape and reach an extraction point.

Aside from the cooperative modes, various competitive modes are also included, such as Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Escalation, which are returning features of the series. A new mode called Arcade has been added that is geared towards new players and a more casual audience.

2) The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part II is a good call if players are looking for a more single-player-oriented experience, albeit with some outstanding third-person shooting. The game is one of the best titles from developer Naughty Dog, the mind behind the action-packed Uncharted series, so it's safe to say that the developer has the shooting mechanics down to a T.

However, The Last of Us Part II takes the experience to another level, which is entirely unexpected for a third-person game. The ballistics of the gun and bullets are top-notch, with many little details like stopping power and recoil that can be seen in action, as players use various guns to shoot either zombies or even human enemies.

In some ways, the third-person shooting experience in The Last of Us Part II takes a significant step up from its predecessor, like shooting an opponent's neck to watch them choke on their own blood. Characters can even pull back the gun’s hammer before firing specific weapons, making it feel more realistic.

3) Returnal

One of 2021’s most spectacular titles was Returnal, a sci-fi third-person shooter from developer Housemarq that was released on April 30. This is a roguelike game set in an alien world where protagonist Selene Vassos finds herself after following a mysterious signal. The planet, Atropos, contains many hostile creatures and elements that she must fight against in order to stay alive.

Featuring a 3D bullet hell-like gameplay during combat, players must navigate between attacks from alien creatures and retaliate using their own weapons. New weapons and abilities are gained through progressing the story, which can increase their chances of beating more and more enemies.

While the game has few similarities to Ghost Recon, the action-packed yet gripping gameplay does require a lot of critical thinking, similar to the series’ emphasis on tactical awareness.

Like Ghost Recon, Returnal can be played in co-op after its Ascension update, which allows up to two players to take on the campaign together.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Ghost Recon is a series of tactical third-person shooter games, while Red Dead Redemption is a third-person action-adventure series, which puts the two significantly far apart. And yet, it is a testament to Red Dead Redemption 2 on how its shooting and gunfights are comparable to a proper shooter title.

When fights break loose in Rockstar Game’s Wild West title, the gameplay turns into a cover-based shooter, as players are required to hide behind anything they can find and shoot when the opportunity arises. While not as realistic as The Last of Us Part II, Red Dead Redemption 2’s shooting is still spot on and is even welcoming to new players with a great aim-assist.

As the game is set during the late 1800s, the weapons available are also period-accurate. There are no automatic guns, instead featuring revolvers, repeaters, shotguns, and archaic snipers. They also function accurately, giving the gunplay a very authentic and realistic feel.

5) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

As far as tactical third-person shooters go, one cannot go wrong with Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain. While primarily a stealth game, MSG 5 offers players many options for tackling each objective, similar to the approach of the Ghost Recon games.

The game is set in an open world, consisting of numerous enemy bases where players will be required to complete various objectives. Players have access to a large assortment of weapons and gadgets they can choose to take into missions with them and use accordingly when they see fit.

While stealth is the best option forward for most scenarios, when it comes to shooting, the game does not fall short. The controls are intuitive, the actions are smooth, and players never feel restricted when using firearms. Bullets can even be used to trigger environmental traps such as age-old exploding barrels or shooting wires to electrocute enemies.

Edited by R. Elahi