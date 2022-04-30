5 best third-person shooter (TPS) games on Nintendo Switch

While third-person shooters (TPS) may not be as renowned as FPS (first-person shooter) titles, they still have their fans. The genre has churned out some of the biggest games in history, and these kinds of games are very prominent in the multiplayer scene currently.

TPS is also a genre that has seen its fair share of Nintendo Switch games. These range from immersive experiences to more underrated multiplayer gems. For those curious about the must-play picks on the platform, take a look at the games below.

Here are the five best TPS games on Nintendo Switch

5) Rogue Trooper Redux on Nintendo Switch

A pioneering tactical shooter and landmark comic book adaptation, Rogue Trooper is back. Originally released in the PS2 era, the blue soldier is available on Nintendo platforms with a revamped look in this 2017 remaster.

As the last Genetic Infantryman (GI) who is betrayed by his superiors at the Quartz Zone Massacre, he must find the Traitor General to exact his revenge.

The game features 11 missions, each brimming with action and chaos. Take out enemy soldiers and ships with an extensive arsenal of weapons as you traverse the battlefield. The game also features stealth elements and two-player co-op.

4) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville on Nintendo Switch

EA's popular Tower Defense series gets an overhaul in this successor to the PVZ Garden Warfare games. Battle for Neighborville is also the debut Frostbite game on Nintendo Switch. It is a TPS, like its older brothers, where players control one of the two sides: the sentient plants or the mindless zombies.

With over 20 gameplay classes and numerous loadout setups, there is a lot of customization here for players.

Outside of the standard single-player mode, fans will engage in fast-paced PvP action across numerous colorful maps as one of the aforementioned teams. Each of the beloved plant characters, like the Peashooter, has been revamped to fit the TPS gameplay as organically as possible.

The zombies, too, have many unique tricks up their sleeve, like the All-Star minigun wielder.

3) Warframe on Nintendo Switch

The iconic F2P multiplayer game has to be one of the first online games announced for the Nintendo Switch, and it was launched in 2018. Developed by Digital Extremes, Warframe was first released in 2013 on PC.

In the game, players control the Tenno race, a forgotten group of warriors, and find themselves at war with the Grineer. Engage in fluid movement supplemented by melee and shooter mechanics as you traverse the levels.

As an MMO, there are a lot of things to do in the game. For instance, they can participate in daily missions, co-op, farming, or grind for resources. Players can even engage in mech combat using the Necramech.

Finishing missions grants in-game currency, and the game also has a large market for cosmetics. The switch version includes all content available on other platforms. And as a free-to-play TPS, Switch owners should certainly give it a try.

2) Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch

One of the most unique TPS games ever, the Nintendo Switch sequel to 2015's Splatoon for Wii U improves upon it in many ways. It filled the niche that was missing on Nintendo platforms: first-party online shooters.

After leaving Inkopolis to see her parents, Marie returns home to discover that the Great Zapfish that powers the city has gone missing again, and so has Callie. Fearing that the evil Octarians are involved, Marie takes up the role of Agent 2 of the New Squidbeak Splatoon.

As an Inkling, players will pass through many levels and take down enemies with their guns that use ink as ammo. Players can paint surfaces and turn into their squid forms to make movement faster, leading to some innovative platforming challenges.

The meat of the game is the multiplayer mode. And players can play 4v4s with a wide assortment of weapons ranging from rollers to snipers.

1) Resident Evil 4 on Nintendo Switch

This might not surprise many, but yes, Capcom's acclaimed GameCube survival horror remains a victor.

Leon Kennedy must visit a creepy Spanish village in search of the president's missing daughter. Seemingly captured by a cult, the protagonist must engage with the deranged villagers only to realize there's something more sinister going on.

Throughout this TPS horror title, players will explore a variety of levels, solve puzzles, scavenge for resources, and defeat mutated foes. Resident Evil 4 is renowned for bringing many quality-of-life improvements to the series, like an over-the-shoulder camera instead of fixed angles. The title is regarded as one of the all-time greats, thanks to the perfect balance between action and survival horror elements.

