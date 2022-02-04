How to enable co-op in Dying Light 2

Killing zombies is more fun with friends, and Dying Light 2 doesn't stray away from that idea. Co-op in the title is still an option players can choose to spend time with.

It's an optional route, of course, one that can be enabled and disabled at will and at any time. However, it isn't available right from the start. There's an introductory period in Dying Light 2 that newcomers have to finish first before joining their friends online.

Enabling co-op in Dying Light 2

The prologue has to be completed before players can jump right into multiplayer. It's essentially a tutorial for Dying Light 2, which showcases the various elements, gameplay mechanics, and what the world is all about.

However, it's strictly single-player and should take between one or two hours. While that may sound tedious at first, once multiplayer is unlocked, it's unlocked for the entire game. That means users can play — start to finish — with friends (or others online).

Step 1: Open the in-game menu and choose the Online tab.

Step 2: From there, pick Online Options.

Step 3: Now choose between Private, Public, or Friends Only.

Up to three other gamers can join, though it's strictly for the platform they're playing on. Dying Light 2 won't have cross-gen play at launch. Regardless of which option users choose, they have the final say on what goes on during the game, provided they are the host.

According to Leah Alexandria during Episode 6 of Dying 2 Know:

“If we [players] come to a narrative fork in the road, and there’s a choice to be made that’s going to change the outcome of the story, everyone gets to vote on it. The host gets the final say in where you end up.”

That's good to know, considering some players might feel the urge to ruin someone's experience if it were any other way. It means they will still retain complete control over how the story unfolds, even if most of the group votes for an outcome gamers disagree with.

It should also be mentioned that users keep gear, character customization, items, and level progression, and those their friends earn carry over into their game. Ultimately, they won't be punished for wanting to join their friends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer