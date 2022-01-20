Who voices Lawan in Dying Light 2: Stay Human?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is an excellent source for lore bits like the newest character Lawan. In an episode of Dying 2 Know More, lead game designer Tymon Smektala talks more in-depth about her role in the game.

Voiced by Rosario Dawson, Lawan’s presence in Dying Light 2: Stay Human isn’t a mere side character. She is hellbent on revenge. And considering the game will feature a plethora of choices to make as Aiden Caldwell, that may affect her.

In Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Lawan’s understanding of choices and vengeance

Rosario Dawson appears to be a perfect fit for Lawan. Her recent screen roles include Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars, the Mandalorian, another strong-willed character. Another character that showed how bloodthirsty Rosario could appear was Gail in Sin City.

She also has a decent footing in voice-acting. Her notable roles include Billie Lurk and Meagan Foster from Dishonored and its sequel. Rosario also voiced Elaris in Ratchet and Clank, technical support for the Galactic Rangers.

In the fourth episode of Dying 2 Know More, Dawson expresses the importance of strong characters in unique ways that may not be obvious.

“But one of the things I have always had as a mission in my work is to make every character that I play strong.”

Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała echoes that sentiment in the same video interview. He reveals how similar Rosario and Lawan are. When asked just how much of Rosario was injected into Lawan, he responded:

“A lot. So let me tell you: at first we just wanted to have someone that will be able to understand Lawan’s personality and be able to play the character with authenticity. But as soon as Rosario started to work on that character, we realized that we need to change and expand our artistic vision due to all of the insights that she added to Lawan’s attitude and behavior.”

In the world of Dying Light 2, now more than ever, the player will have to contend with threats from multiple sides: the infected and in-fighting between human factions. It isn’t the time to be weak.

Players will get the opportunity to explore more of Lawan’s character and her role in the story on February 4, 2022. Dying Light 2: Stay Human will launch on Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha