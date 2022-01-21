How does character customization work in Dying Light 2: Stay Human?

In an RPG like Dying Light 2: Stay Human, it’s understandable for players to want to customize the protagonist. The original Dying Light had a handful of outfits for Kyle Crane, most of which were cosmetic and limited to one unchanging look.

With a much bigger world in every aspect, Dying Light 2: Stay Human aims to offer far more in the ways of customization options for Aiden Caldwell. In fact, hundreds more, and that only refers to player outfits and weapons. There are other avenues for players to sink time into for more customization.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a skill tree and over 500 unique customization pieces

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 There are over 500 different items you can equip in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Talk about gearing up! There are over 500 different items you can equip in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Talk about gearing up! #DyingLight2 https://t.co/2RQMA79lcJ

Techland took to Twitter to reveal just how much customization players had to look forward to when the game finally releases. According to Techland, that number is over 500. That is certainly a far cry from the few dozen outfits found in the original game and its post content.

“There are over 500 different items you can equip in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Talk about gearing up!”

What’s more important is how gear is implemented. As mentioned before, outfits in Dying Light were primarily cosmetic, lacking any substantial bonuses. In Dying Light 2: Stay Human, players will mix and match gloves, footwear, and clothing.

However, there hasn’t been word on the nature of gear, whether it’s mostly cosmetic or has bonuses.

Then there’s customization in the form of skills tree. It’s split into the Combat tree and Parkour tree. The former would unlock the ability to rush enemies or perform special attacks, and the latter affords more options for traversing the City. The goal is to allow players a blend of options to craft a more personal experience.

Just as important as clothing are the weapons. Crafting has been overhauled in the game. Players can upgrade various weapons, like durability and damage, with blueprints found in-game.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love! Want to know what will happen AFTER the premiere? We guarantee to expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years post launch with new stories, locations, in-game events and all the fun stuff you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/SgaNynkrzI

And there’s more to come. Techland guaranteed content over the next five years, post-launch. However, the studio wasn’t specific on how much of that content would be DLC or free content.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha