Will Arc Raiders have Open Beta?

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:00 GMT
Glimpse from Arc Raiders (Image via Embark Studios)
With Arc Raiders now set for release on October 30, 2025, many players are wondering if there will be another Open Beta for fans to get one more chance to try the game early. The last beta ended months ago, and anticipation for the upcoming title's PvPvE world has only grown since.

Developer Embark Studios has confirmed there will be no Open Beta before release. The team recently stated on X that they’re skipping any public playtest or Gamescom demo to focus entirely on polishing the game and applying feedback from earlier closed sessions. Let's look more into it.

Why won't Arc Raiders have an Open Beta? Possible reasons explored

Arc Raiders closed its latest beta on May 4, 2025, after a brief run from April 30, 2025. One possible reason the developers are not rolling out another Open Beta could be that they want to avoid risking the current positive buzz with another test that might not be as successful as the last.

It’s worth remembering that the game is now a paid release, not a free-to-play PC title as once planned, which adds extra weight to the team's desire to launch it with the best possible first impression.

Embark first confirmed the title's October 30, 2025, release window during the Summer Games Fest 2025, pairing the announcement with cinematic glimpses of the game’s world. With the studio locking in their “no open beta” stance, all eyes are now on launch day, the moment players will finally step into the fight without any prior warm-up.

Arc Raiders overview

Set in a futuristic Earth overwhelmed by a mechanized threat called ARC, the game is more than a shooter. It’s a tension-filled multiplayer extraction adventure in which every visit to the surface feels like a gamble. You drop into the game as a Raider, scavenge dangerous zones for loot, dodge deadly machines, and remain vigilant against other players trying to eliminate you.

Back at Speranza (the underground hub), you can trade your spoils with NPC traders, upgrade your hideout, and prepare for your next run. Every decision affects your personal legacy within this unrelenting world.

PvPvE extraction format

The game blends PvE combat against AI-controlled ARC machines with PvP encounters against other Raiders. Whether playing solo or in teams of two or three, every raid is a gamble. Success means valuable loot, but a single mistake can send you back empty-handed.

This concludes our article on whether Arc Raiders will have an Open Beta. Follow Sportskeeda for more news on the game.

