Black Myth Zhong Kui teaser trailer breakdown: 5 things you might have missed

The teaser trailer for Black Myth Zhong Kui was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025. Following the massive success of Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science announced this game without providing any release date. The developers said the game is still in its early stages, and they're experimenting with various aspects. Despite the short runtime, the cinematic teaser offers some crucial glimpses, including the first look at the protagonist, Zhong Kui.

This article highlights five details players might have missed in the Black Myth Zhong Kui teaser trailer.

Things from the Black Myth Zhong Kui cinematic teaser trailer you might have missed

1) Appearance of Zhong Kui

The two-minute-long video gives the first glimpse of the protagonist, Zhong Kui, a deity from Chinese mythology known for vanquishing ghosts and evil spirits. He holds the title of King of Ghosts who wanders from Hell to Earth.

First appearance of Zhong Kui in Black Myth Zhong Kui (Image via Game Science)

This characterization is faithfully reflected in the trailer, as two humans hide behind a wooden barricade while Zhong Kui, riding a giant tiger and accompanied by his two followers, treads through the path bearing a huge sword.

This scene suggests Zhong Kui's fierceness as he sets foot on the earth. Additionally, it can be speculated from the trailer that Zhong Kui may be either a leader of a kingdom or have captured one.

2) Japanese adaptation of Zhong Kui

The trailer showcased Zhong Kui mounted on a giant tiger, which isn't mentioned in the Chinese myth. However, in Zhong Kui's Japanese adaptation, where he is known as Shōki, he is often depicted riding a tiger.

Zhong Kui riding a tiger, reflecting the Japanese adaptation of the myth (Image via Game Science)

In the teaser, Zhong Kui's appearance clearly aligns with the Japanese myth and depicts this adaptation. This suggests the developers are aiming to present a different rendition of the protagonist linked to Japanese culture.

3) Five-ghost portage

Zhong Kui had a group of five demon servants who surrounded him and were popularly known as "five-ghost portage." These demon retainers often assist Zhong Kui in carrying his items, like a lantern, a seal, a sword, and other necessary items.

Zhong Kui is surrounded by five demons (Image via Game Science)

The teaser clearly depicted two of them bearing the protagonist's sword, suggesting a connection of the Chinese mythological lore to the game.

4) Zhong Kui's weapons in the game

Many viewers may have overlooked the details about Zhong Kui's swords showcased in the teaser. It prominently features two swords, one of which is a huge, adorned with gold, carried by the evil followers of Zhong Kui. This huge sword is expected to be used for demon hunting in the title.

Different types of weapons in the game (Image via Game Science)

The other weapon is in Zhong Kui's hands, which is apparently small and one-handed. Players can expect to use both of them in different scenarios throughout the game.

5) Black Myth Zhong Kui could be heavy on graphics

The teaser seems to suggest the game could be graphics-intensive, bearing the identity of the Black Myth series. However, this time, it may follow a darker tone. Unlike Sun Wukong in the previous title, Zhong Kui is depicted not as a valiant hero but a mythic judge who wanders between Hell and Earth.

Black Myth Zhong Kui might be highly graphics-intensive, which follows a darker tone (Image via Game Science)

The tone has been set in that way to meet the experience. Although it’s important to note that this is just a subjective opinion, since the actual gameplay has yet to be revealed.

That concludes everything you need to know regarding the things you might have missed in the Black Myth Zhong Kui teaser trailer.

