Battlefield 6 Beta crossed 20 million players, is the franchise back?

Battlefield 6’s Open Beta phase has been a massive success with millions of players flooding the servers. In a recent report from Oppenheimer, a research firm, the revised count for the beta phase had reportedly crossed 20 million players. The firm also seems to have concluded that the negative feedback during the second part of the open beta phase did not undermine the overall popularity of the game.This article will highlight the overwhelming success of Battlefield 6 Open Beta, which amassed a massive player count.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Battlefield 6 Open Beta player count estimate showcases promising futureBattlefield 6 made huge waves with its first open beta phase and potentially became one of the biggest player count titles. The excitement of EA’s new shooter title was met with alot of positivity as it brought back some of the classic features without overcrowding new ones. The thrill and chaos that came with environmental destruction seemed to be quite polished and performed relatively well.The second beta faced some negativity with the introduction of Rush mode. Moreover, there have reportedly been some bugs and glitches, which are quite common for a game in the beta test phase. Despite some of the community complaints, Oppenheimer reported that it was primarily around the new Rush mode and did not affect the overall game’s retention in the community. The firm also revised its estimate count from 5 million to 20 million player count with new data analysis, which was split and placed 70% of the users on PC and the rest on supported consoles.This consolidated the firm’s stand and provided EA stocks with an outperform rating and a target price of $185. This massive success can potentially be attributed to the success of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta phase, as it secured a large number of players in the limited test environment.Also read: Will Battlefield 6 have another Open Beta?The developers integrated one of the simplest class systems, which made it easy for newcomers to understand. The weapons being unlocked for all characters ensured that fans could pick any class without sacrificing their preferred loadout. Moreover, every gadget has a dedicated function, making each pick have an impact on the match. This means that players can stay active and carry out their roles even while fighting through the chaos of the arena.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Battlefield mod converts entire game to GTA San AndreasAll Battlefield 6 rewards in BF 2042 Battlepass and how to get them5 things Battlefield 6 needs to change before official releaseBattlefield 6 Open Beta receives update to enable DLSS/DLAA