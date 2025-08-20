  • home icon
Battlefield 6 Beta crossed 20 million players, is the franchise back?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 20, 2025 14:55 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta estimates 20 million player count (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 Open Beta estimates 20 million player count (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6’s Open Beta phase has been a massive success with millions of players flooding the servers. In a recent report from Oppenheimer, a research firm, the revised count for the beta phase had reportedly crossed 20 million players. The firm also seems to have concluded that the negative feedback during the second part of the open beta phase did not undermine the overall popularity of the game.

This article will highlight the overwhelming success of Battlefield 6 Open Beta, which amassed a massive player count.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta player count estimate showcases promising future

Battlefield 6 made huge waves with its first open beta phase and potentially became one of the biggest player count titles. The excitement of EA’s new shooter title was met with alot of positivity as it brought back some of the classic features without overcrowding new ones. The thrill and chaos that came with environmental destruction seemed to be quite polished and performed relatively well.

also-read-trending Trending

The second beta faced some negativity with the introduction of Rush mode. Moreover, there have reportedly been some bugs and glitches, which are quite common for a game in the beta test phase. Despite some of the community complaints, Oppenheimer reported that it was primarily around the new Rush mode and did not affect the overall game’s retention in the community. The firm also revised its estimate count from 5 million to 20 million player count with new data analysis, which was split and placed 70% of the users on PC and the rest on supported consoles.

This consolidated the firm’s stand and provided EA stocks with an outperform rating and a target price of $185. This massive success can potentially be attributed to the success of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta phase, as it secured a large number of players in the limited test environment.

The developers integrated one of the simplest class systems, which made it easy for newcomers to understand. The weapons being unlocked for all characters ensured that fans could pick any class without sacrificing their preferred loadout. Moreover, every gadget has a dedicated function, making each pick have an impact on the match. This means that players can stay active and carry out their roles even while fighting through the chaos of the arena.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

