Will Battlefield 6 have another Open Beta?

By Akash Das
Published Aug 20, 2025 10:43 GMT
Is there a possibility for another Battlefield 6 beta? (Image via Electronic Arts)
There will not be another Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via Electronic Arts)

There will not be another Battlefield 6 Open Beta. Developed by Battlefield Studios and published by EA, the Open Beta of Battlefield 6 has delivered a full-scale war experience like no other. Gamers have already spent countless hours tearing down structures, trading fire across sprawling maps, and seeing just how far the new destruction mechanics can go. From intense gunplay to large-scale destruction, the betas have showcased what makes the franchise so iconic.

Read on to learn more.

No more Battlefield 6 Open Betas till release

The official Battlefield Comms page suggests that there won’t be any more Battlefield 6 Open Betas before launch.

The community-driven channel has been the go-to source for updates, covering everything from DLSS optimizations to matchmaking adjustments. And while it kept players informed throughout the testing phases, it has now confirmed that the next opportunity to play will be at full release.

For many, this news might sting a little. After all, Battlefield Labs offered a taste of the game’s mechanics in controlled environments, setting the stage for the Early Access Open Beta.

Then came the global beta, where over 500,000 players joined in at peak, showing just how massive the Battlefield fanbase remains. The scale of destruction, strategy, and sheer chaos made it clear that the game had already exceeded expectations.

Still, betas are not just about fun; they’re about gathering data. Battlefield Studios now has weeks of testing feedback, thousands of hours of gameplay logs, and performance insights to fine-tune the game. With that, the team likely feels confident that it has all the information needed to prepare Battlefield 6 for its official release.

When is Battlefield 6 releasing?

Battlefield 6 releases on October 10, 2025. Unless something dramatic changes in development, this will likely be the next time players get to experience the title.

While no more early access betas are scheduled, the extensive testing phases ensure that Battlefield Studios has plenty of player-driven data to polish the final build. Given the explosive success of the earlier betas, the full launch promises to deliver the most ambitious Battlefield experience yet.

So, while the community may crave just one more weekend of large-scale destruction, it looks like October 10, 2025, will be when everything truly comes together.

