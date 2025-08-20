Escape from Tarkov downtime today (August 20, 2025): When will servers come back online?

An Escape from Tarkov downtime has been queued for today, August 20, 2025. All EFT servers across the world will undergo maintenance for a temporary duration as the developers incorporate a brand-new patch into the game. Battlestate Games has announced that players can expect the incorporation of 0.16.9.0 into the game, bringing forth some major changes. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Escape from Tarkov downtime today. Read below to know more.When will Escape from Tarkov downtime end?As per Battlestate Games' official post on X, the EFT downtime has been scheduled for August 20, at 8:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM EDT/ 12:30 pm IST. The community can expect servers to remain offline for at least six hours. The developers have also stated that if needed, the downtime maintenance duration may also be further extended. Read more: Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0: Hardcore Wipe, character customization, and moreThe game will remain offline and inaccessible during this period, and if there's anything that you need to stash and save up, we urge you to do so before the maintenance goes live today.That said, here is a detailed list of the Escape from Tarkov maintenance start date and time for different regions across the world:Time ZoneDate and timePacific Time (PT)August 20, 2025, at 12 amMountain Time (MT)August 20, 2025, at 1 amCentral Time (CT)August 20, 2025, at 2 amEastern Time (ET)August 20, 2025, at 3 amGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 20, 2025, at 7 amBritish Standard Time (BST)August 20, 2025, at 8 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 20, 2025, at 9 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 20, 2025, at 12:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 20, 2025, at 3 pmJapan Standard Time (JST)August 20, 2025, at 4 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 20, 2025, at 5 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 20, 2025, at 7 pmWith the incorporation of patch 0.16.9.0, players can expect numerous bug fixes and quality of life updates in the game. Alongside that, the developers will include synchronization between EFT PvE and EFT: Arena. Also check out: What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov Hardcore Wipe?That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov downtime today. For more related news and guides, check out:A complete guide: How to finish The Cult Part 1 mission in EFTBelka and Strelka in EFT: How to complete and rewardsBroadcast Part 2 in EFT: How to complete and rewardsHot Wheels in EFT: How to complete and rewards