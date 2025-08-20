  • home icon
  Escape from Tarkov downtime today (August 20, 2025): When will servers come back online?

Escape from Tarkov downtime today (August 20, 2025): When will servers come back online?

By Jay Sarma
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:18 GMT
Escape from Tarkov downtime
EFT patch key art (Image via Battlestate Games)

An Escape from Tarkov downtime has been queued for today, August 20, 2025. All EFT servers across the world will undergo maintenance for a temporary duration as the developers incorporate a brand-new patch into the game. Battlestate Games has announced that players can expect the incorporation of 0.16.9.0 into the game, bringing forth some major changes.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Escape from Tarkov downtime today. Read below to know more.

When will Escape from Tarkov downtime end?

As per Battlestate Games' official post on X, the EFT downtime has been scheduled for August 20, at 8:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM EDT/ 12:30 pm IST. The community can expect servers to remain offline for at least six hours. The developers have also stated that if needed, the downtime maintenance duration may also be further extended.

Read more: Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0: Hardcore Wipe, character customization, and more

The game will remain offline and inaccessible during this period, and if there's anything that you need to stash and save up, we urge you to do so before the maintenance goes live today.

That said, here is a detailed list of the Escape from Tarkov maintenance start date and time for different regions across the world:

Time ZoneDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)August 20, 2025, at 12 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 20, 2025, at 1 am
Central Time (CT)August 20, 2025, at 2 am
Eastern Time (ET)August 20, 2025, at 3 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 20, 2025, at 7 am
British Standard Time (BST)August 20, 2025, at 8 am
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 20, 2025, at 9 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 20, 2025, at 12:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 20, 2025, at 3 pm
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 20, 2025, at 4 pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 20, 2025, at 5 pm
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 20, 2025, at 7 pm
With the incorporation of patch 0.16.9.0, players can expect numerous bug fixes and quality of life updates in the game. Alongside that, the developers will include synchronization between EFT PvE and EFT: Arena.

Also check out: What can we expect from Escape from Tarkov Hardcore Wipe?

That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov downtime today.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Edited by Jay Sarma
