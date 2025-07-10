Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0: Hardcore wipe, character customization, and more

The Escape from Tarkov patch notes for July 2025 have been released. The latest 0.16.8.0 update has brought forth unique changes to the game. The biggest addition, in our opinion, is the hardcore wipe. This feature has been one of the most requested game modes for a long time, and it is finally here.

This article provides a detailed overview of the Escape from Tarkov patch notes for version 0.16.8.0. Read below to know more.

What's included with the Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0

The latest Escape from Tarkov patch notes have made the following new additions to the game:

New content

Hardcore Wipe

Added balancing adjustments to trading mechanics, AI behavior, in-game tasks, experience and skill gain, availability of weapons, equipment, loot, Flea Market, and other changes aimed at creating a unique and challenging game experience.

There will be several planned stages of progression with additional changes.

PvE mode will not be affected by the Hardcore Wipe changes.

Follow the announcements on our socials and on the project website to learn all the details first. We will also be monitoring player feedback closely and will make balancing changes beyond the planned stages if necessary.

Prestige

Added two new Prestige levels with exclusive rewards with the Escape from Tarkov patch notes:

New PMC character voices;

New PMC outfits;

New mannequin poses for the Gear Rack;

New posters for the Hideout;

New target styles for the Shooting Range;

New Hideout customization options;

New Dogtag styles.

After earning Prestige 3 and 4:

Skills and weapon mastery will have their progression saved by 15% for Prestige 3 and 20% for Prestige 4;

Weapons, helmets, armor, and attachments will become available for Prestige item transfer.

AK-50

Added the AK-50 anti-material sniper rifle with a related task chain to obtain it.

Changes

AI

Readjusted the PMC bot spawn system. Now, the AI PMCs will no longer spawn immediately at points of interest and will instead have remote spawn points, making them travel to loot POIs and compete with the player.

Improved the friendly-foe identification system for PMC bots to distribute the availability of spawn points and check them for enemies. Fixed several bugs where regular bots and PMC bots would not be hostile towards each other.

PMC bots will try to avoid Boss areas but may still engage in a fight with them

QoL

Added the stash auto scroll function when click-dragging an item.

Added a storage stacking limit for containers. This is necessary to avoid situations where players would get stuck on the profile loading screen due to an excessive amount of items in the stash. The change will mostly affect PvE players who have stacked 7 or more items inside each other, i.e., backpacks. All items that exceed the limit will be deleted.

Character customization

Added new unique PMC customization options, available on the updated website

Fixes

Fixed several issues with sound occlusion and incorrect audio propagation on all locations.

That's everything you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0. For more related articles, check these links below:

