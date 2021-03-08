"How is he able to get away with all this?": PewDiePie comments on sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik

During his latest Minecraft stream, YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg shared his thoughts on David Dobrik's sexual assault allegations.

David Dobrik has been under fire online ever since former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois accused him and Jason Nash of sexual assault.

In a revelatory interview with Ethan and Hila Klein on the H3H3 podcast, Francois recounted his experience of allegedly being forced by Dobrik to make out with 47-year-old Jason Nash without consent.

PewDiePie addressed the allegations in his latest stream and compared it to Logan Paul's situation before his cancelation by the general public:

"Are people talking about this? Seems hella shady dude! I don't know much about David and I could be wrong but my radar flicks up a bit. I kinda got the same feeling about him as I got with Logan Paul when not everyone hated him."

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Pewdiepie shares his thoughts on the allegations against David Dobrik. Pewds says “Seems hella shady.” He adds that David gives him the same vibes Logan Paul gave him before Logan was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/A8WDcLnMt5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2021

PewDiePie also seemed surprised at the fact that David Dobrik has not been canceled yet.

Having been "canceled" numerous times himself, PewDiePie opined that if the allegations had been made against him, he probably would have been canceled by now:

"He always gave me that weird like 'wait how is he able to get away with all this sh*t? Like he's doing so much weird sh*t . Like if I do that, I'd be cancelled. What the f*ck, how is he doing it? "

PewDiePie's recent comments are sure to open a whole new Pandora's box online, with several Twitter users bound to weigh in on the situation soon.

Advertisement

PewDiePie speaks about David Dobrik's cancellation, as sexual assault scandal rages on

Before Seth Francois came forward with his shocking revelation, it was former Vlog Squad member Nick "BigNik" Keswani who set in motion a chain of proceedings against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

From accusing them of being a "cult" to revealing how they made him feel worthless, BigNik's interview with H3H3 served as an eye-opener for several viewers of David Dobrik.

Apart from BigNik and Seth, a former producer of the Vlog Squad as well as underage girls alleged mistreatment at the hands of David and his friends.

The allegations have since snowballed into a massive outpouring of criticism against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, whose silence on the entire situation has been deafening.

Moreover, with an issue as serious as sexual assault at play, several Twitter users are sure to echo PewDiePie's recent statement regarding David Dobrik not being canceled so far.

Advertisement

No lie he is right! If he did something like that he would be canceled on the spot! — Gorey0w0☃️ (@jackyvalencia12) March 7, 2021

Said it before and I’ll say it again, David Dobrik needs to be cancelled💅🏻 — Claire🧸 (@ClaireBear11223) March 7, 2021

how has david dobrik not been cancelled

what the actual fuck — kaila⁷ (@coffeewyoongi) March 7, 2021

From being exposed for joking about the prank to getting Scotty Sire to make a statement about the situation, David Dobrik continues to invoke the ire of the online community with his blatant lack of accountability.

With PewDiePie's recent statement, it remains to be seen if David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad can survive the charge of the growing Cancel Culture mob.