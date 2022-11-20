Popular Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" announced his new relationship status and unveiled (sort of) his partner in a video. Tommy referred to her as "Em" and said she would remain anonymous. She is unlikely to appear in future videos, either.

He teased the premiere of the bombshell video on his alternate Twitter account, but many fans were quick to dismiss it as clickbait. Em can be seen and heard in the video, but her face is blurred. Tommy made it clear that his partner would not be joining his content stream.

TommyInnit shocks Minecraft community

The English Minecraft YouTuber released a video discussing his new relationship status. It is being speculated in the community that "Em" might stand for Emily. At the moment, not much is known about her, but Tommy seemed excited to have her in his life.

TommyInnit did not elaborate on how long they have been dating. But it can be speculated that the relationship started in the last few months. He shared information about an unreleased "story time" video he worked on, detailing the story of the couple's first kiss. He said he nearly published the video but decided against it last minute.

His other idea was to tweet an announcement, but he joked that Twitter would be "dead" soon thanks to the platform's controversial changes since Elon Musk took charge. Tommy said:

"What with Twitter about to just end, I feel like I want a more permanent place to say this, to announce this."

During the video, TommyInnit addressed a running joke he's had with his friend and fellow Minecraft YouTuber Ranboo. Over the past year, Tommy has repeatedly joked that he is gay and has a crush on Ranboo. When Tommy introduced his girlfriend to Ranboo, he was shocked to learn that the two had a lot in common. Ranboo said:

"So for the past year I've done a joke that I have a very, very gay crush on my friend, and then you met him. It turned out you are the two most very similar people."

Ultimately, TommyInnit said his announcement video was because he wanted to be transparent with his audience. He wanted to get back to being himself on his channel.

With his girlfriend choosing to remain anonymous, this announcement will likely not impact his future content. However, it might mean fewer jokes at his expense from fans and detractors.

