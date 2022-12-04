TommyInnit accidentally goes live on his channel and watches IShowSpeed, hilariously ends the stream

On December 4, Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" accidentally started streaming after hosting a three-hour-long MCC broadcast on his primary Twitch channel.

The streamer sat silently while watching YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed's" viral content. Two minutes later, Thomas received a media-sharing notification from a channel moderator that alerted him.

TommyInnit had a hilarious reaction when he realized that he was broadcasting in front of hundreds of viewers and swiftly ended the accidental livestream.

On December 4, TommyInnit went live on his channel by accident and hosted a three-minute-long stream. The channel moderators sent him numerous messages, attempting to inform him that he was livestreaming on his main channel.

A minute later, the Briton started watching an IShowSpeed video, during which the latter was heard yelling out loud in his signature fashion, exclaiming:

"Mr... MrBeast! MrBeast! No map! Yeah! No map!"

Twitch chatters continued to notify the 18-year-old content creator that his channel was live, but the latter was still unaware. A channel moderator took charge of the situation and pinged the streamer via a media-share clip.

After hearing an unexpected Discord notification, Thomas realized he had been broadcasting on his channel the entire time. He asked his audience if he did anything questionable on the stream and said:

"I'm still live. Wait, did I do anything on stream? Did I do anything... I just kind of sat there! Went on YouTube."

The Nottinghamshire native burst out laughing, claiming that he had never done anything like this before. He then turned off the broadcast, hilariously saying:

"Oh, f**k! I've never done that before! Oh f**k! Bye!"

Fans react to the streamer watching IShowSpeed content on the stream

Automated Twitter account Speedy Updates (@SpeedyUpdates1) shared a short clip from Thomas' broadcast:

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Tommyinnit forgot to end his stream and he was watching speed Tommyinnit forgot to end his stream and he was watching speed 😂 https://t.co/oG0gnmOMKY

The reaction thread gained a lot of traction, and here's what the online community had to say:

Adam @adamsnype @SpeedUpdates1 What if he was typing in chat @SpeedUpdates1 What if he was typing in chat 😭😭

Some bits about TommyInnit

Thomas is one of the most prominent figures in the Minecraft and streaming community, who started his online career in 2015. He is a Dream SMP member and often collaborates with Clay "Dream," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Nicholas "Sapnap."

TommyInnit started livestreaming on Twitch in 2018. He is currently one of the most followed content creators on the platform and has 7,357,804 followers.

In addition to playing Minecraft for over 1,200 hours, Thomas has also played Among Us, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Terraria, and Jackbox Party Packs on his channel.

Thomas also has a large presence on YouTube. He currently boasts 11.8 million subscribers, with a whopping 1.6 billion video views.

