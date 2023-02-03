Tubbo fails to recognize Ranboo's alert voice, thinks it's by Technoblade

During a recent livestream, popular Twitch streamer and Minecraft player Toby "Tubbo" was seen, quite amusingly, failing to recognize Mark "Ranboo's" voice when he received a subscription alert from a viewer.

The streamer thought that this audio, which was basically a scream, was by none other than Alexander "Technoblade," who tragically passed away in late 2022. He later realized that it was actually the voice of Mark "Tubbo," a popular American Minecraft streamer.

The entertaining clip was shared widely across the internet, which ended up garnering plenty of reactions from the Minecraft community.

Fans react as Tubbo mistakes Ranboo's voice for Technoblade

In a recent livestream, Tubbo was shocked to learn that the voice in his subscription was by Ranboo. The streamer, who initially thought it was from Technoblade, stated:

"Who is the screaming? I think it's Technoblade's, if I remember correctly. It's Techno's scream, the gifted sub alert."

(Timestamp: 00:41:31)

After learning that it was from Ranboo, he said:

"It's not? It's the boober guy? (Ranboo) Oh, wait, is it? fair enough. Bro, I have no idea. I've had these alert sounds till the end of time bro. I've had these alert sounds till the end of time. What do you want from me? I haven't changed my alert sound since I first joined Dream SMP and I had the Rainbow Sheep that went 'pa ra pa ra.'"

Here's how the chat responded to the streamer's words. Many viewers responded by stating that they would love to see the Rainbow Sheep sound return:

Fans express their desire to get the Rainbow Sheep noise back (Image via tubbo/Twitch)

The clip, which was shared by a fan channel, saw plenty of comments. Here's one fan explaining the story behind the subscription alert:

Viewer explains the origin behind the screaming sound that's heard as the donation alert (Image via Michael YouTube)

Toby wasn't the only person to have mistaken Ranboo's voice. Some users even pointed out that the scream sounded rather similar to Technoblade's voice:

Tubbo was not the only one who was mistaken (Image via Michael YouTube)

Here are some other users who made the same mistake:

Many fans thought that the scream in the alert was Technoblade (Image via Michael YouTube)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans fail to recognize Ranboo's voice (Image via Michael YouTube)

Toby is presently among the fastest-growing streamers within the Minecraft community. With over five million followers, he's currently the second most-followed Minecraft streamer from the UK, trailing behind by a massive 2.4 million followers to the first (TommyInnit). Ranboo, on the other hand, has just shy of five million followers on Twitch, making him a major personality within the Minecraft community as well.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes