Minecraft player creates giant statue in homage to Technoblade

One of Minecraft's top content creators, Technoblade, sadly passed away due to cancer back in June 2022. To pay respects and mourn for the icon, millions of fans, famous streamers and creators came together on various social media platforms. Even after several months since Technoblade's death, the love and respect for him has not diminshed in the community's hearts.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/LonelyAd4853 posted a picture of Technoblade's statue they made in their survival world to pay homage to the famous content creator. The statue was hundreds of blocks tall and showcased Technoblade's in-game character in black and white with a golden crown and a sword.

Even though it was not the most accurate representation of the content creator's in-game skin, it looked magnificent in the middle of the ocean. The original poster took the screenshot from another structure that stood opposite the statue. Additionally, the shaders used in the game greatly enhanced the overall look.

Redditors react to Minecraft player's stunning tribute to Technoblade

Since Technoblade is extremely popular on Minecraft Reddit page, the post of his beautiful statue was very well-received by the community. Within a day, the post received over four thousand upvotes and over a hundred comments. People talked about various aspects of the picture, the statue, and the late content creator himself.

Though most Redditors acknowledged Technoblade's statue first and paid their respects, they were also humorously curious about the custom totem of undying the player was holding in the screenshot.

It was essentially a character from another famous game called Among Us. Since the it has become a world-famous meme, viewers couldn't help up mention it in the comments. Some even humorously ignored it as an inside joke of how the character often remains hidden in plain sight in most memes.

Apart from the humorous totem, almost every Redditor appreciated the build and paid their respects to the Minecraft legend. They also mentioned his famous quotes and lines like "blood for the blood god." One of the users also pointed out how the original creator of the statue cleverly built Technoblade's character in black and white but made the crown out of pure gold blocks.

Some users also commented on how the post could be taken down by the Minecraft subreddit's moderators. Though it does not contain anything offensive, they simply mentioned this because the moderators have been removing certain innocent posts from the page and are being quite disrespectful to several original posters.

Overall, the post received loads of praise on Minecraft's official Reddit page. Since the original poster built a stunning statue of the late Technoblade, viewers once again reminisced about the brilliant content creator and paid their respects. Even after 19 hours since the post went live, it continues to gather upvotes and comments.

