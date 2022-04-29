Minecraft player spends 8 hours creating Among Us Crewmates using almost every block

Players of Minecraft can build almost anything imaginable. There have been entire cities, underground bases, amazing redstone contraptions, and so much more that have been created in the game.

Recently, a Reddit user named u/TP898 posted a video on the r/Minecrafthmmm subreddit that featured Among Us Crewmates that the OP had created using almost every available block in the game.

Dedicated Minecraft player spends long time creating Among Us Crewmates with a lot of blocks

Some users on Reddit seemed to be curious about the reason behind this creation. And while it's true that this build may not be for everyone, the dedication that went into it is astounding. u/TP898 spent almost eight full hours in this world, simply building Among Us Crewmates from almost every single block, including all colors of wool, glass, and any block that could be multiple colors.

Needless to say, it's not hard to see how impressive the end result is.

Many Redditors praised u/TP898's dedication to building this as a meme

There's no doubt that the reason u/TP898 created this was for the memes, but to spend so much time manually placing the blocks to achieve the desired effect is certainly a feat.

Many of the users on Reddit applauded u/TP898's dedication to their craft, while a few even claimed the OP was "sus" for presenting such an extreme creation.

Some Redditors demanded to see the creation built with literally every single block

While u/TP898 certainly used a lot of blocks for their build, they did not use every single available block in the game. In particular, players suggested that u/TP898 use banners as well as nether portals and end portals to create Among Us Crewmates.

Other Redditors simply commented on u/TP898's voice

While the video of u/TP898 is certainly impressive in its own right, quite a few of the Reddit viewers of the video complimented u/TP898 on their voice.

Many compared it to the ASMR-style videos and stated the OP's voice was very relaxing and that they liked listening to it. But, of course, these compliments were sprinkled between accusations of u/TP898 and their suspicious behavior.

Players now need to figure out which one the imposter is

In true Among Us style, some players were wondering who the imposter was. However, u/TP898 responded and let them know that the imposter was the one they thought was the most "sus" looking. However, with so many different Among Us Crewmates to choose from in this Minecraft world, it is certainly a hard task for any player to figure out who the imposter is.

