Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after teasing a GeorgeNotFound "eyebrow slit" reveal

Minecraft star Dream recently sent fans into a collective frenzy after he casually teased a supposed revelation surrounding fellow streamer GeorgeNotFound's latest style statement, an eyebrow slit.

The popular Minecraft duo are renowned for their wholesome camaraderie and hilarious jibes at one another, with Dream recently taking to Twitter to tease a supposed GeorgeNotFound eyebrow slit reveal.

convince George to let me release the eyebrow slit photo of him when he’s awake — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 30, 2021

Apart from randomly dropping a bombshell regarding George's apparent style statement, Dream proceeded to cheekily request his followers to help him convince the 24-year old to allow him to release the alleged picture.

In light of this rumored development, fans flocked to Twitter in hordes as they expressed themselves via stellar doses of memes and a myriad of emotions which ranged from shock to denial.

“EYEBROW SLIT” is trending!



Fans are freaking out over a tweet that dream posted saying that we should convince George to let dream show us a picture with his eyebrow slit when he wakes up! pic.twitter.com/1uM4imOJvX — Mcyttwt trend updates (@McytTrends) May 30, 2021

So much so that his bombshell of a tease ended up landing "eyebrow slit" on the Twitter trending page, much to the amusement of the online community.

"Eyebrow Slit" trends online as Dream plans to release GeorgeNotFound's rumored picture

Two of the most popular streamers in the world today, GeorgeNotFound and Dream, have amassed a stellar following from fans over the course of their careers so far.

Be it their entertaining exploits on the Dream SMP or the fun, wholesome dynamic that they exhibit in their interactions, their camaraderie is such that it has even spawned a sprawling segment of fan fiction and art devoted to "DNF" aka DreamNotFound, the special ship name that has been coined for them in the community.

Often known to garner a significant amount of traction online with their tweets, Dream's recent tweets regarding a supposed GeorgeNotFound "eyebrow slit" reveal immediately piqued the interest of thousands of fans across the globe.

Here are some of the reactions from fans as they displayed emotions ranging from humor to shock and confusion:

please don’t lie to us dream pic.twitter.com/ZOuA1qIDFR — becca³ (@missingbeedu0) May 30, 2021

He literally only listens to you. Man can tune everyone else out — Evangeline Dreamon Eastwood (@Evangeline_10_) May 30, 2021

mommm

dream is indirectly flirting with george on the timeline againnnn pic.twitter.com/JXz6Hkr20q — ❥ george (@LVJYWLBR) May 30, 2021

are we being pranked pic.twitter.com/ji2ZovzeAE — particle6847 (@epainuh) May 30, 2021

WHAT pic.twitter.com/TBq3N88H8J — clarence | new art on pinned tweet (@gnflovesdream) May 30, 2021

dream waiting george to be awake pic.twitter.com/c087RvFbGh — kas ²² (@gnfkas) May 30, 2021

pic.twitter.com/mzpUdOQktf — clarence | new art on pinned tweet (@gnflovesdream) May 30, 2021

istg if you dont release it pic.twitter.com/FQY5mBEbcV — clarence | new art on pinned tweet (@gnflovesdream) May 30, 2021

my day going george has

normal a pic with an

eyebrow slit pic.twitter.com/4chucNDMdS — May 🦕|| online :D (@bleerooom) May 30, 2021

george has GEORGE HAS

an eyebrow. AN EYEBROW slit SLIT pic.twitter.com/qEfFlhLrUE — holly/hollow :) quacktwt📌 :D (@candied_lemons) May 30, 2021

dream watching us lose our minds over george having an eyebrow slit pic.twitter.com/vkOnMmjSJT — ada ☻ (@dnfsarchive) May 30, 2021

his eyebrow BEEN slit y’all pic.twitter.com/oDzCB34dH5 — jude🍓 the og strawberry george enthusiast (@gaylittlegeorge) May 30, 2021

Just woke up to dream saying there’s a photo of George with an eyebrow slit

-

HAND IT OVER NOW pic.twitter.com/XEdBBy1iEr — dev 🎰 (@devslated) May 30, 2021

dream after telling us to have a good day and then telling us he has an eyebrow slit picture of george pic.twitter.com/XcGZcJ3b0C — kia (@confs4dt) May 30, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it now remains to be seen if there is any semblance of truth attached to Dream's recent claim regarding GeorgeNotFound possibly opting for an eyebrow slit makeover.

Prank or not, it looks like Dream has successfully incited chaos online with his recent bombshell of a tease, as the buzz surrounding a rumored GeorgeNotFound eyebrow slit continues to reach astronomical levels.

