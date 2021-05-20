Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Corpse Husband unite to ratio Addison Rae's tweet, and fans can't get enough of it

The popular trio of Corpse Husband, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound recently assembled on Twitter to ratio TikTok star Addison Rae.

The aforementioned chain of events was initially set in motion by Minecraft star Dream, who of late has been commenting on quite a few of Addison Rae's posts.

In a highly sarcastic manner, he decided to tease her by jumping onto the bandwagon alongside her critics, who are known to often heckle the TikTok star about getting "a real job":

get one??? a REAL one???? — Dream (@Dream) May 20, 2021

His sardonic tweet ended up attracting the attention of another Minecraft star, GeorgeNotFound, who not only came up with a superior reply but also ended up ratioing his Minecraft counterpart in the process:

+ ratio + im unfollowing if you dont make better content — George (@GeorgeNotFound) May 20, 2021

Entered none other than Corpse Husband, who casually strolled into the comments section to come up with the winner of a reply, which also doubled up as a tongue-in-cheek response to his own haters online:

make better music or im unfollowing — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) May 20, 2021

In light of the popular trio teaming up in the comments section of one of the most popular TikTok stars in the world, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Fans react as Corpse Husband, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound take over Addison Rae's tweet

This is not the first time the famous trio has interacted with the TikTok star, having also streamed Among Us together in the past.

Over the past few months, Addison Rae seems to have struck up quite the friendship with Dream, with whom she often engages via banter and Twitter exchanges online.

Despite being one of the most popular TikTok stars, her association with the likes of creators such as Corpse Husband, Dream, and GeorgeNotFound is often frowned upon by a large section of their fans due to the generally negative perception that tends to exist towards the TikTok industry.

Back in December 2020, Addison Rae caused a massive stir online after she tagged Corpse Husband, Dream, and Quackity in a tweet which led to a strong duality of opinion online.

With regards to the trio's recent comments on Rae's latest tweet, several fans used it as an opportunity to jokingly troll Dream as they demanded that he should focus on his job instead and stream sometime soon:

As reactions continue to pour in from multiple fandoms, they will certainly be hoping that Dream decides to pay heed to their requests for a long-overdue Minecraft stream, or perhaps even a collaborative one.