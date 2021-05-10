Addison Rae dedicates a tweet to Minecraft star Dream, and fans aren't too happy 

TikTok star Addison Rae recently dedicated a tweet to Minecraft star Dream, much to the chagrin of a large section of the latter's fans. The 20-year old TikToker is known to be quite friendly with Dream, having interacted with him several times.

In fact, her latest tweet comes just a couple of days after her earlier "vivid dreams" tweet, which ended up catching the attention of the faceless sensation:

u again 😒😒 — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) May 7, 2021

Taking a cue from their aforementioned interaction, this time around, Rae decided to tweet directly at Dream, who responded hilariously:

This ones for u @dreamwastaken — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) May 10, 2021

now you ruined it — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 10, 2021

While the conversation between them came across as pretty casual and harmless, it touched a raw nerve with a certain section of the Minecraft community, which generally tend to be a bit wary around TikTokers.

Twitter reacts to Addison Rae x Dream's Twitter exchanges

This is not the first time Dream and Rae have interacted, having done so numerous times in the past. From Dream handing her exclusive merchandise to streaming Among Us together, the duo seem to have developed quite the friendship.

However, the Minecraft community tends to club Rae with the rest of the controversial TikTok bandwagon, because of which a sense of aversion and skepticism has crept in.

Moreover, Rae and her fans' recent involvement in the whole TommyInnit x Valkyrae TikTok drama seems to have only exacerbated the simmering discontent towards her and TikTokers in general.

With that in mind, the following are some of the reactions on Twitter as a section of fans expressed displeasure over Dream's interactions with Rae:

He’s taken by George nice try tho — mackenzie (@mackenz68506050) May 10, 2021

leave him alone — m͓̽o͓̽o͓̽ (@itsmoolmao) May 10, 2021

Dream can u stop — n 👀 (@fucksmiletwt) May 10, 2021

how about you dream about leaving the dream smp cc’s alone and let them do their thing 😃 — cae | she/her 💘 (@caelovesmcyt) May 10, 2021

why — lani (@iPunchDwt) May 10, 2021

no matter how hard i try i can never wrap my head around dream and addison rae's friendship. she "dances" on tiktok and he plays minecraft how did they even become friends in the first place me is confused — spooky ⁴⁰⁴ - LOVEJOY❗ (@napswish) May 10, 2021

umm no thanks — ramya :D (@dreamalt__) May 10, 2021

she ruins everything actually not she, her fans — ✨🫖 (@itscottoncloud) May 10, 2021

Simultaneously, another section was a little more welcoming as they used it as an opportunity to get her to ask Dream for more pictures of his cat, Patches:

do you think you can ask him how patches is doing again — luna (@iloveyoudwt) May 7, 2021

could you please ask how patches is 🙏🏻 — nex! (@netherblitz) May 7, 2021

ask how patches is again cmon pls pic.twitter.com/I9vIS1Zr8u — em 🐚 | 📌!! (@emdermite) May 7, 2021

addison hey 🤗 ask about the cat — maddy!! (@daddywithanm) May 7, 2021

With the internet divided over their continued interactions, it remains to be seen whether Dream x Addison Rae's friendship will end up being unanimously accepted by fans in the long run.