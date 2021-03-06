"We Did It": Corpse Husband's Times Square billboard has finally been revealed and the internet can't keep calm

After weeks of anticipation, Corpse Husband finally has a glistening new billboard at New York's Times Square to his name.

In February, the 23-year-old faceless sensation participated in a billboard contest organized by Gymshark. The rules of the contest were fairly simple: the most liked comment will end up on a billboard at Times Square.

In a bid to win the contest, Corpse Husband managed to successfully summon his fandom to show support. They knocked it out of the park and have now got him on a billboard in Times Square.

He got some stiff competition from Minecraft YouTuber Jschlatt before emerging victorious. Corpse Husband's winning comment was, "STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE."

Here's Corpse Husband's celebratory tweet:

WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/Sy2XhNlwaA — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 6, 2021

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

Gymshark had no other option but to declare him the undisputed winner.

After a month, he's now got his very own billboard on the most famous square in the world. Gymshark unveiled the Corpse Husband billboard amid extensive fanfare.

Advertisement

After the billboard was unveiled, chaos ensued online with scores of Corpse Husband fans.

#CorpseTakesNYC: Twitter users go berserk as Corpse Husband receives his very own billboard at Times Square

Corpse Husband has been making waves online with his music as well, having released some banger tracks like "White Tee," "Miss You," and "Agoraphobic."

However, his most successful single remains the viral hit "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," which recently raced to 100 million streams on Spotify. Featuring TikToker Emma Langevin as the cover girl, the song has acquired iconic status over the past few months.

The song is of great significance to Corpse Husband, who had to overcome several difficulties to ensure that it gets released in the first place.

With his song now featuring on a Times Square billboard, fans across the globe took to Twitter to celebrate this achievement.

Here are some of the best reactions to this incredible milestone:

it’s only been ONE YEAR since corpse started releasing music and now hes on a BILLBOARD in TIMES SQUARE with no team, no label, purely on his own. that’s absolutely insane i’m so so proud to support him he deserves all of this and so much more #corpsetakesnyc #1YearOfMissYOU 🖤!! pic.twitter.com/fB02bpflib — shrey (@corpsedotcomm) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

SHOUT-OUT to the people that made it all happen!! 💕#corpsetakesnyc pic.twitter.com/gBhBli0dps — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

YOU GOT A FUCKING BILLBOARD IN

TIMES SQUARE @Corpse_Husband

I'M SO FUCKING HAPPY FOR YOU

AND SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF

YOU DUDE YOU DESERVE THIS AND

SO MUCH MORE! LOVE YOU LOTS

CORPSE ❤‼#CORPSETAKESNYC pic.twitter.com/qIlAbz2oQM — lilyb‼#1YearOfMissYOU (@corpsegiggle) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

you deserved this Corpse 🖤 bad bitches get their tweet on a billboard in Times Square #corpsetakesnyc pic.twitter.com/7E9wKOYYw9 — Byssa🦇|| selfie 📌 (@corpsearlet) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

#corpsetakesnyc IM BOUT TO LOSE MY MIND AAAAAAA CORPSE MADE IT INTO A FVCKIN BILLBOARD AND I- pic.twitter.com/FczqdTi4FJ — miiaxu || STREAM COCO 🔪🍉 (@axumii_alt) March 6, 2021

all of us when the billboard came #corpsetakesnyc pic.twitter.com/CBBKVKhUIO — myra 🫂 #1YearOfMissYOU! (@hugs4corpse) March 6, 2021

March 6th March 6th

2020 2021

Corpse He is on a

releases his billboard in

first song times square #corpsetakesnyc pic.twitter.com/kaoJ3xoW3F — jp (@lipstickboy_) March 6, 2021

. ੈ✩‧₊˚

do what the billboard says and

stream e-girls are ruining my

life !!! @Corpse_Husband



ˏˋ°•*⁀➷

so proud of you, only person i’d go to new york to see a billboard for. #corpsetakesnyc pic.twitter.com/JvU2OEn9oc — jae‏‏‎ (@corpselofi) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

corpse really went from being too anxious to release any music to being on a billboard with this hit song in one year, i'm emotional dude#corpsetakesnyc #egirlsonbillboard #1YearOfMissYOU pic.twitter.com/mq55Gyd25c — ✧ linn !! #1YearOfMissYOU ‼️ (@HUGCORPSE) March 6, 2021

The occasion could not have come at a better time. The billboard reveal came exactly a year since the release of his first song, "Miss You.".

It looks like the famed Corpse Husband fandom has a whole new reason to gush over him. Corpse Husband and his army of fans will remember this day for a long time.