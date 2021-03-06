"We Did It": Corpse Husband's Times Square billboard has finally been revealed and the internet can't keep calm

After weeks of anticipation, Corpse Husband finally has a glistening new billboard at New York's Times Square to his name.
In February, the 23-year-old faceless sensation participated in a billboard contest organized by Gymshark. The rules of the contest were fairly simple: the most liked comment will end up on a billboard at Times Square.
In a bid to win the contest, Corpse Husband managed to successfully summon his fandom to show support. They knocked it out of the park and have now got him on a billboard in Times Square.
He got some stiff competition from Minecraft YouTuber Jschlatt before emerging victorious. Corpse Husband's winning comment was, "STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE."
Here's Corpse Husband's celebratory tweet:
Gymshark had no other option but to declare him the undisputed winner.
After a month, he's now got his very own billboard on the most famous square in the world. Gymshark unveiled the Corpse Husband billboard amid extensive fanfare.
After the billboard was unveiled, chaos ensued online with scores of Corpse Husband fans.
#CorpseTakesNYC: Twitter users go berserk as Corpse Husband receives his very own billboard at Times Square
Corpse Husband has been making waves online with his music as well, having released some banger tracks like "White Tee," "Miss You," and "Agoraphobic."
However, his most successful single remains the viral hit "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," which recently raced to 100 million streams on Spotify. Featuring TikToker Emma Langevin as the cover girl, the song has acquired iconic status over the past few months.
The song is of great significance to Corpse Husband, who had to overcome several difficulties to ensure that it gets released in the first place.
With his song now featuring on a Times Square billboard, fans across the globe took to Twitter to celebrate this achievement.
The occasion could not have come at a better time. The billboard reveal came exactly a year since the release of his first song, "Miss You.".
It looks like the famed Corpse Husband fandom has a whole new reason to gush over him. Corpse Husband and his army of fans will remember this day for a long time.