Tokyo 2020 CEO dismisses claims of India & nine other countries being barred from Olympics

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto has put to rest the speculation that ten countries, including India, will be barred from the Olympics. There were increasing doubts among athletes after Japan recently imposed an entry ban on foreign nationals from South-East Asian countries over COVID-19 concerns.

Muto stressed that the subject of denying access wasn't up for discussion, but contingents from these countries will have to be completely vaccinated before their arrival.

“We have never heard of that, it is completely groundless, we cannot consider it as a possibility. There is concern on the new variant from India, for that reason, before they come to Japan, they need to be fully vaccinated.

"That is the policy we have announced, 100 percent vaccinations is recommended and required (for athletes) from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other related countries. So they need to consult IOC and they will come vaccinated before making an entry into Japan,” Toshiro was quoted as saying.

India & United Kingdom among countries rumored to have been barred by Olympics organizing committee

Since Tuesday Malaysian media reports have been doing the rounds, claiming that the Japanese government issued a notice to the Organizing Committee to bar athletes from ten countries. This has sparked major chaos in the country at a time when the Tokyo Olympics is only 43 days away.

Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom were among the other countries named in the report, along with Malaysia and India. However, the report suggested the committee hasn't denied entry or imposition of strict measures, including a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

