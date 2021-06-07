New survey shows 50 percent of Japanese citizens want Tokyo Olympics to be held as planned

Days after 10,000 volunteers for the Summer games quit due to the fear of COVID-19, a new survey on Monday displayed a shift in Japan's public sentiment towards the Tokyo Olympics.

In an opinion poll, about 50% of Japanese citizens said they want the Tokyo Olympics to be held, surpassing the 48% who were against it. Postponement of the event was not included as an option. However, 63% of the respondents felt COVID-19 safety measures for international athletes and officials were insufficient.

Among those in favor of going ahead with the Tokyo Olympics, nearly 26% said it should be held behind closed doors without spectators, while 24% said there should be a limit on the spectators at venues.

Day 2 in the Niigata Prefecture 🗾



Follow the incredible journey of the Olympic flame through Japan. 🇯🇵🔥



👉 https://t.co/prfFivHCzX#Tokyo2020 #OlympicTorchRelay pic.twitter.com/AUU427Xi7s — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 5, 2021

The poll was carried out nationwide by Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily from June 4 to June 6. A similar opinion poll conducted by the same paper in early May showed 59% favoring a cancelation, and only 39% wanted the Tokyo Olympics to be held as planned.

Meanwhile, the poll suggested a fall in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s approval rating from 43% to 37%. The rating hit its lowest since Suga took office in September last year. Despite persistent safety concerns, Suga has repeatedly spoken of his resolve to host the Tokyo Olympics during the deadly pandemic.

According to another poll conducted by Japan News Network, 44% of respondents are in favor of postponing or canceling the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: 'Tokyo Olympics 100% on': Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto confident of hosting Games as planned

Emergency measures, improved vaccination pace in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

The developments come as Japan saw a low infection rate after the introduction of emergency measures in several places including Tokyo. The capital was among a string of states grappling with a record wave of COVID-19 cases.

Experts are buoyed by the numbers but warn there is much work to be done to keep the pandemic under control. Daily vaccination rates are improving following a cautious start to the rollout last week.

Meanwhile, Olympic officials are yet to take a final call on how many spectators, if any, will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics. International fans have already been barred from attending the event.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: With 50 days left, a complete timeline of the pandemic-postponed Games

Edited by Prem Deshpande