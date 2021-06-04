'Tokyo Olympics 100% on': Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto confident of hosting Games as planned

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto has dismissed growing speculation about a cancelation or further postponement of the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 concerns.

Gripped by a fourth wave of the pandemic, Japan has been struggling with an upsurge in cases. Meanwhile, public opposition to the Tokyo Olympics is far from slowing down, with calls mounting for a cancelation.

Despite the growing resistance, Olympic officials and Tokyo 2020 organizers have stood firm that the Games will be held with all safety protocols in place. With 50 days remaining for the Tokyo Olympics, Hashimoto expressed confidence on Thursday that the Games will go ahead as scheduled.

"I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100 percent that we will do this. The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people. If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators," Hashimoto told BBC Sport.

'We are fully ready and prepared with prevention measures': Tokyo Olympics chief Hashimoto

Even as organizers attempt to quell public’s concerns, bigger questions still linger about how the Tokyo Olympics will operate in a safe environment. The COVID-19 outbreaks among scores of athletes, have seen mass withdrawals and cancelations in the past few months.

Amid the growing uncertainty, organizers in Japan marked a 50-day countdown to the opening ceremony on July 23. Various details of medal ceremonies, including podiums made with recycled plastic, were revealed to the public. They have also released the victory music for all gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have 50 days left. I feel like I can hear the sound of the athletes' footsteps heading to Tokyo. We're fully ready and prepared with infection prevention measures, so please feel safe and reassured coming to Japan. And for Japan to feel safe in welcoming you, I ask you, all the athletes, to be responsible with your actions, to follow the rules," she explained.

Edited by Rohit Mishra