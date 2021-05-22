Tokyo Olympics likely to reignite spread of COVID-19 as reports suggest 79,000 people set to attend event

An estimated 79,000 people from overseas will attend the Tokyo Olympics, fuelling doubts over the safety of the global sporting showpiece.

Experts believe the movement of participants across and within Japan would most certainly intensify the spread of COVID-19 from one country to another if the Tokyo Olympics go ahead as planned.

Gripped by a third wave of the pandemic, Japan has been struggling with an upsurge in infections. Meanwhile, opposition to canceling the Tokyo Olympics is far from showing signs of slowing down, with calls mounting for a cancelation.

However, questions remain as to how a global event of this magnitude can be held in the middle of a pandemic.

At this juncture, several key questions are yet to be addressed. These include as to whether the Olympics will be safe for athletes and the Japanese public; if the sporting integrity of the Olympics will remain; and if the present timeline will be adjusted.

Number of visitors at Tokyo Olympics to be below 90,000 or beyond

Nearly 80,000 Olympic officials, journalists, and support staff will fly to Tokyo this summer, the Kyodo news agency and Nikkei business newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources. This is approximately half the number expected before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sporting world to a shuddering halt last year.

The development comes after the Tokyo Olympics organizers directed all the national Olympic committees and sports federations to make a reduction in the sizes of their delegations.

Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 chief executive, had recently said that the number of visitors would be restricted to below 90,000 and could be reduced further. In addition to this, nearly 11,500 athletes are set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, Thomas Bach, the IOC president, once again stood firm that the Games will be held following all safety protocols.

“For obvious reasons we cannot give them [athletes] every detail yet, but the most important principle is very clear: the Olympic village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be organised in a safe way,” Bach said, at a virtual meeting of the IOC, Tokyo organisers and other officials.

The Olympics typically involve a large population influx from multiple nations to one city, in this case Tokyo, one of the world's largest cities. At a time when physical distancing is the need of the hour, it is important to remember the wider risk landscape.

