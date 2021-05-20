"Tokyo Olympics may become the turning point in the global pandemic" - Swedish Olympic head

Amid lingering uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics, the CEO of the Swedish Olympic Committee believes the Games can mark a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

While launching Sweden's apparel for the Tokyo Olympics, Peter Reinebo said that the Scandinavian nation is confident in Tokyo's ability to ensure the bubble is secure. He also believes there will be adequate testing done for all Olympic athletes.

"I think that Tokyo 2020 and IOC have done a fantastic job in creating these bubbles and the testing programme in a way that feels were safe and secure in my eyes, and with the greatest respect for the worries that the Japanese feel," Reinebo was quoted as saying.

"I think it could be so that Tokyo becomes a turning point in the global pandemic - at least, that is a positive way to think about it. We need other things to gather around, and the Olympics is one such opportunity."

As Japan battles fourth wave of infections, pressure builds on IOC to cancel Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympic organizers have unveiled strict measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus. However, the IOC faces mounting pressure within Japan to cancel the Olympics amid a record surge in COVID-19 infections in and around Tokyo.

Japanese health experts believe there is a high risk of contracting the virus through the Tokyo Olympics. This came days after a petition with more than 3,50,000 signatures calling for the cancelation was submitted to the city's governor.

Reinebo said he understood Japan's growing COVID-19 concerns, but reaffirmed his belief that the IOC and Tokyo will be successful in hosting the global sporting showpiece.

"The IOC and Tokyo 2020 have been incredibly focused all the time to create the best conditions for the teams and I think they have succeeded very well in that. But even more importantly today is that the Olympic Games are carried out in a way so that they don't become an even greater strain than what it already is for the Japanese people," explained Reinebo.

"Therefore it will be a lot about bubbles and a lot of fences and those are the conditions we have to adhere to, and we have to have great respect for the worries that the Japanese people have."

