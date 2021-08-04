John Cena makes a major comment on his WWE future after SummerSlam

WWE's franchise player John Cena is all set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at SummerSlam 2021 later this month. John Cena has now commented on his WWE future after SummerSlam and the possibility of having more matches.

John Cena has transitioned into a part-time role over the last few years, focusing on his Hollywood career. While fans are excited to see him collide with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, there are questions about what the future holds for the Leader of the Cenation.

Speaking to Jeff Conway of Forbes, John Cena commented on the same and stated that he'll stick around if he becomes the new Universal Champion at SummerSlam:

“Man, never say never about the WWE. Like I said, I had a month to myself and here I am back in a ring. So maybe if I get another month to catch my breath, I’ll hopefully make another visit back. I’m going to have to defend that championship that I win from Roman somehow (winks)!”

John Cena is advertised for a major show after WWE SummerSlam 2021

SummerSlam 2021 will definitely not be the final appearance of John Cena in his current WWE run. The promotion has already announced that the 16-time world champion will be appearing on the September 10th episode of SmackDown at the historic Madison Square Garden. WWE's official website says:

You can see 16-time World Champion John Cena when the blue brand returns to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Friday, Sept. 10! John Cena will be on hand when the top stars of SmackDown and Raw compete in a Supershow at Madison Square Garden.

