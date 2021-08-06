Where to watch Don't Breathe 2 online: Streaming details, release date and more about the upcoming sequel

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004’s Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million.

Don’t Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army veteran dealing with four thieves who break into his house. The blind man, played by Stephen Lang (of 2009’s Avatar fame), finds horrific ways to defend his home against the intruders.

On August 4, Sony released a red-band restricted trailer for Don't Breathe 2, titled Dark AF, which boosted the hype for the sequel. The film will involve Norman (the blind veteran) using his innovative ways to save a young orphan against a group of kidnappers.

Don't Breathe 2: Streaming and release details, runtime and cast

Synopsis:

The official IMDB page of Don’t Breathe 2 reads,

“Hiding out for years in an isolated cabin, Norman Nordstrom has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven to save her.”

Theatrical release:

The sequel will be released globally from August 13, which interestingly falls on a Friday. Most countries where COVID restrictions regarding theater viewings are lifted will see the film release on 'Friday the 13th'. However, in some countries, the movie will be available in theaters a day earlier, on August 12.

Streaming release:

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Since Sony does not have its own streaming platform yet, the studio will exclusively drop the film in theaters. The release window for VODs and streaming platforms has not yet been confirmed.

Sony's previous movie, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, was acquired by Netflix. Thus, similar strategies could be adopted for Don't Breathe 2 later on.

Main Cast:

The previous Don't Breathe movie concluded with Jane Levy’s “Rocky” escaping Norman’s house. However, Levy is not returning for the sequel.

Don't Breathe 2 will have Stephen Lang reprising his role as the Blind man / Norman Nordstrom, and will include new additions like Madelyn Grace (as Phoenix), Brendan Sexton III (as Raylan), Rocci Williams (as Duke) and Stephanie Arcila (as Hernandez), amongst others.

Edited by Sabine Algur