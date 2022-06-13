When will Fallout 76: The Pitt release?

The latest expansion for Fallout 76 has finally been officially announced. While in the video game press conferences season, Bethesda has decided to throw its hat in the ring by revealing The Pitt, Fallout 76's new upcoming expansion. However, this announcement has begun to spark questions in the community.

While many people may overlook the latest entry in the Fallout franchise after its rocky release, many changes have been made since then. With the release of many bug fixes and content updates, the title is virtually indistinguishable from the state it was released in and is a very pleasurable experience nowadays.

Many players may still wonder what is in store regarding the new expansion. Information regarding some content it will bring to the game may also be a topic of discussion.

Given The Pitt's relevance in the Fallout franchise, many users are paying close attention to this expansion.

Fallout 76's The Pitt Expansion: What we know

The Pitt's reveal trailer (Image via Bethesda)

Of course, the big question about The Pitt in Fallout 76 is when we can expect this expansion to drop. Luckily, we have an estimated release date from the reveal. From what has been released, we know that The Pitt expansion will hit live servers sometime in September 2022, a few months away as of writing.

As for other details around the expansion, we know it will take place in a ruined Pittsburgh. We can confirm this because that is what "The Pitt" is short for.

As Pittsburgh is known for its industry, it was one of the hardest-hit areas when the bombs first dropped in the Fallout universe, making it much more irradiated.

We also know The Children of Atom faction will appear in the story for this expansion. The Children of Atom are a cult that revolves around the worship of the nuclear fallout left behind by the bombs that plunged the world into the toxic, radioactive wasteland it is now.

The Trog enemy type from Fallout 3 is also confirmed to reappear in this new expansion. These enemies can be seen attacking gamers in Fallout 76's new reveal trailer. Trogs are what remains of humans that the Troglodyte Degeneration Contagion has infected.

This contagion results from the constant flow of heavy radiation in Pittsburgh paired with the city's heavy pollutants from its industrial districts. These Trogs that came, as a result, are much like a combination between the Feral Ghoul and Super Mutant variety of enemies from other Fallout titles.

While there is still a lot we do not know about this new expansion for Fallout 76, it can be seen from the trailer that it will bring a lot to the game in terms of content. As Fallout 3 served as the entry point to the franchise for many readers, the opportunity to return to The Pitt brings strong feelings of nostalgia.

