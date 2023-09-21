Fallout 76 Road to Atlantic City DLC: Release date, features, and more

A new DLC has just been announced for Fallout 76. While it was already revealed earlier this year, we were unaware of the release date. The clouds have cleared, and the need for speculation is over as we now have definite information about the release date and features of the new DLC, Road to Atlantic City, which was announced at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the new Fallout 76 DLC. This includes the finalized release date and the expected features that should come with it upon release.

When will the Fallout 76 Road to Atlantic City DLC be released on Xbox Game Pass?

Expand Tweet

During the Xbox Digital Broadcast in Tokyo, Microsoft threw light on a number of new releases, most of which were Japan-centric. It also revealed that Fallout 76 Road to Atlantic City will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 5, 2023.

The Atlantic City DLC for Bethesda's Fallout 76 is a massive update. As a result, it will be released in two parts. Their art director, Jonathan Rush, stated during the presentation that the first release will be available on December 5, and it will include new locales, factions, objectives, and rewards. You will also come across a new casino.

If you are a Steam user who already owns the game, you can try out Road to Atlantic City DLC on the Public Test Server from October 3, 2023.

The title has experienced a reversal since a majority of the players had not expected the MMO to remain relevant half a decade after its initial release. Fallout 76 had a fairly disastrous launch, and one would expect the developers to give up on the title, given their other venture, Fallout 5, seems more appealing.

Despite this, Bethesda persisted and continued to release updates that gradually changed how players felt about the game. However, it is safe to say that fans of this fairly old franchise would rather have Bethesda focus on Fallout 5 or, at the very least, hand over the reins to another developer.

Since Starfield saw a massive release, it is surprising that Bethesda had the leisure to put thought into this iteration of Fallout. It is bad news for the single-player community of the Fallout franchise, as it is unlikely we will see Fallout 5 any time soon.

What features can you expect from Fallout 76 Road to Atlantic City DLC?

Expand Tweet

If you were to analyze the trailer that revealed Road to Atlantic City DLC, you would find some intriguing revelations about the mythology surrounding Atlantic City in the Fallout universe. This will give you a taste of the upcoming Fallout Expedition. You can expect many new weapons, quests, and an entirely new setting with this DLC.

The Five Families, a raider organization vying for control of the region, is said to be in control of Atlantic City at the moment. We will learn more when the DLC hits the shelves.