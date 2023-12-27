How to get Fallout 76 Gold bullion: Vendors, drops sources, uses, and more

Gold bullion in Fallout 76 is a type of special currency that can be used to purchase numerous exotic items and crafting plans. These come in the form of gold ingots that were once the cornerstone of the title's economy before the events of the Great War. In the post-apocalyptic world depicted in the game, some specialized merchants continue to value and trade this currency despite the fallout from this catastrophic event.

Items purchased with Gold bullion, unlike those obtained with Caps or other currencies, cannot be dropped, sold to vendors, or traded with other players, making such items quite rare and valuable. This article will list ways in which you can obtain Gold bullion in Fallout 76.

How to get Gold bullion in Fallout 76

You can unlock the Gold bullion currency in Fallout 76 by completing the Wastelanders main questline. These quests are a part of the main storyline incorporated into the game during its third major update. The final quest, "Secrets Revealed," grants this currency as a reward upon completion.

You can acquire Gold bullion from the following sources in Fallout 76:

You can earn Treasury Notes from public events, Settler, and Raider daily quests. These notes can be exchanged at Gold press machines to acquire Gold bullion. Note that you can only acquire a total of 400 bullion per day on a specific character by trading these notes. This cap is increased to 800 during the Gold Rush community event in the game.

It can also be purchased from Smiley at The Wayward for the price of 1,000 Caps for 50 bullion with a weekly cap set at 300 bullion.

Each character has a maximum limit of 10,000 Gold bullion. Any of this currency acquired after reaching this cap will be automatically deleted, so it's recommended that you actively utilize this currency to acquire blueprints for equipment and modifications.

Fallout 76 Gold bullion vendors

Gold bullion can be traded with merchants for countless late-game recipes and plans. Here are the merchants for this currency in the title:

Mortimer: You can find him at the Crater Core located within The Crater in the Toxic Valley region of Appalachia. He belongs to the Crater Raiders faction in the title.

Samuel: He resides in the Foundation located in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia, which serves as the headquarters for the Settlers faction.

Reginald "Regs" Stone: You can find this former Secret Service member in Vault 79, located in the Appalachia's Savage Divide region.

Minerva: She can be found in one of the following four locations in Appalachia, which changes weekly: Foundation, The Crater, Fort Atlas, and The Whitespring Resort.

As mentioned earlier, items acquired from these vendors cannot be traded. However, Legendary armor and weapons crafted from the plans purchased using this currency can be exchanged for Legendary scrip at a Legendary exchange machine.

