Fallout 76 Vintage Alcoholic Beverage daily challenge, explained

Vintage Alcoholic Beverage Challenge in Fallout 76 is among the game's limited-time daily quests, which is part of a battle pass type mechanic called Seasons. Completing a plethora of these challenges can earn you S.C.O.R.E. points. Accumulating these points allows you to progress through ranks on a scorecard, where you can unlock rewards that are exclusive to the different Seasons.

To complete the Vintage Alcoholic Beverage daily challenge, you will have to consume vintage drinks found in Fallout 76's Appalachia region. However, acquiring this item in the game is quite challenging due to its rarity and lack of consistent spawn locations. Crafting this beverage using a Brewing Station and Fermenter remains the most dependable method in the title.

How to consume a Vintage Alcoholic Beverage in Fallout 76

Completing the Vintage Alcoholic Beverage daily challenge in Fallout 76 will reward you with 250 S.C.O.R.E. points. As mentioned earlier, crafting this drink is the most reliable method of obtaining it. However, the Brewing Station and Fermenter required to do so involve completing a specific side quest in the title.

To unlock the crafting plans for a Brewing station and Fermenter, you must complete the Wasted on Nukashine side quest. This quest can be started by interacting with a party poster in the following regions:

Vault-Tec University

Morgantown

Bus Stops

Train Stations

You can also purchase the poster from the Atomic Shop and place it in a Workshop or C.A.M.P. to interact with it. As you proceed with this side quest, you will acquire different notes that make up the entire recipe for a bottle of Nukashine.

The following are the ingredients required to craft a bottle of Nukashine in Fallout 76:

Five Corn

Five Razorgrain

Five Wood

Two Boiled Water

One Nuka-Cola Quantum

Three Nuclear Material

The Corn and Razorgrain can be acquired from the farm located south of Big Al's. You can also procure Boiled Water from pumps found in this place. The Nuka-Cola Quantum can be purchased from Bubbles, a vendor at The Whitespring Resort. Alternatively, you can also obtain it from Nuka-Cola machines found at the old Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant in the east of Charleston.

The Nuclear Materials can be obtained by converting the following junk items in Fallout 76:

Biometric scanner

Blast Radius board game

Fusion pulse charge

High-powered magnet

Ichor sac

Ignition core

Mini nuke beryllium cap

Mini nuke detonator shell

Mini nuke hemisphere core

Nuclear Waste

Rad Poker board game

Radioactive gland

Radscorpion stinger

Vault-Tec alarm clock

Volatile materials box

Wakemaster alarm clock

Wendigo colossus vocal sac

You will require these items even after completing this side quest, as a bottle of Nukashine is a key ingredient in Vintage Alcoholic Beverage.

After completing the Wasted on Nukashine side quest, you will receive the Brewing Station and Fermenter plans, which you can build at your C.A.M.P. or Workshop.

You will require one of the following drinks for the Vintage Alcoholic Beverage daily challenge:

Nukashine

Lead Champagne

Whiskey

Tequila

Gin

As you already obtained the recipe and ingredients for a bottle of Nukashine in the side quest earlier, you can easily craft this alcoholic beverage in your newly built Brewing Station. After this, leave this beverage in the Fermenter for a few hours to turn it into a Vintage Alcohol.

Consume this drink to complete the Vintage Alcoholic Beverage daily challenge in Fallout 76.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Fallout 76.