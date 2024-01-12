All Fallout 76 mutations, explained

Mutations in Fallout 76 are status effects that players can acquire when exposed to radiation. These effects are semi-permanent and can provide both helpful buffs and inconvenient debuffs. Whenever a player is inflicted by radiation damage, there's a five percent chance per five points of damage received to acquire these mutations.
To receive radiation damage in Fallout 76, players have to expose themselves to sources such as areas ravaged by nuclear disasters, irradiated creatures, and radioactive wastes. However, these mutations can only be acquired after they reach level 5.
This article will list all mutations in Fallout 76.
All mutations in Fallout 76
There are nineteen mutations in Fallout 76, and you can acquire up to eighteen simultaneously. However, once you acquire a mutation, obtaining a new one is only possible after leaving the server. To do so, you must log in and out of the game, a process known as server-hopping.
Here are all the mutations in Fallout 76:
Adrenal Reaction
- Buff: Increases your weapon damage at low health.
- Debuff: Maximum health is decreased by 50.
Bird Bones
- Buffs: Increases your Agility by four and reduces the speed of falling from heights
- Debuffs: Reduces your Strength by four and increases the damage taken to your limbs.
Carnivore
- Buffs: Consuming meat will provide twice the hunger satisfaction, health restoration, and consumable buffs without the risk of acquiring a disease.
- Debuffs: Consuming plant-based food doesn't satisfy hunger, restore health, or apply buffs.
Chameleon
- Buff: Grants you invisibility in combat if unarmored and standing still.
Eagle Eyes
- Buffs: Increases your Critical Damage by 50 percent and Perception by four.
- Debuff: Reduces your Strength by four.
Egg Head
- Buff: Increases your Intelligence by four.
- Debuff: Reduces your Strength and Endurance by three.
Electrically Charged
- Buff: You will have a chance to shock melee attackers.
- Debuff: You will receive a small amount of damage.
Empath
- Buff: Teammates receive 25 percent less damage.
- Debuff: Increases your damage taken by 33 percent.
Grounded
- Buff: Increases Energy Resistance by 100.
- Debuff: Reduced your Energy Damage by 50 percent.
Healing Factor
- Buff: Increases the Health Regeneration outside of combat by 300 percent.
- Debuff: Increases your damage taken from Chem effects by 50 percent.
Herbivore
- Buffs: Consuming plant-based food will provide twice the hunger satisfaction, health restoration, and consumable buffs without the risk of acquiring a disease.
- Debuffs: Consuming meat doesn't satisfy hunger, restore health, or apply buffs.
Herd Mentality
- Buff: Increases all SPECIAL stats by two when grouped.
- Debuff: Reduces all SPECIAL stats by two when solo.
Marsupial
- Buffs: Increases Carry Weight by 20 and the jump height.
- Debuff: Reduces Intelligence by four.
Plague Walker
- Buff: Poison aura scales with your diseases.
- Debuff: The positive effect only works if you are carrying a disease.
Scaly Skin
- Buffs: Increases your Damage and Energy Resistance by 50.
- Debuff: Reduces your AP by 50.
Speed Demon
- Buffs: Increases your Movement speed and reload by 20 percent.
- Debuffs: Increases your hunger and thirst by 50 percent while moving.
Talons
- Buffs: Increases the damage inflicted by punching attacks by 25 percent and deals bleed damage.
- Debuff: Reduces Agility by four.
Twisted Muscles
- Buffs: Increases Melee Damage by 25 percent and the chance to cripple limbs.
- Debuff: Reduces gun accuracy by 50 percent.
Unstable Isotope
- Buff: When you receive melee damage, you have a medium chance of releasing a radiation blast.
- Debuff: You will receive minor damage from the radiation blast.
Note that Carnivore and Herbivore are the only mutations in Fallout 76 that cannot be acquired simultaneously, as they counteract each other with their buffs and debuffs.
