Fallout 76 goes free to play for a week with the debut of the show

The Fallout 76 free-to-play week is an exciting event commemorating the release of the franchise's TV show on Amazon Prime. Starting April 11, fans as well as newcomers can enjoy the game at no cost across multiple platforms. Given the critical acclaim received by the show, now is the ideal moment to delve into this post-apocalyptic world while enjoying the series.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Fallout 76 free-to-play week, including its availability across platforms, its end date, and how much of the game can be played in a week.

When does the Fallout 76 free-to-play period end?

The Fallout 76 free-to-play week commenced on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 noon ET and will conclude precisely one week later, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 12 noon ET.

Which platforms have Fallout 76 for free?

Throughout this free-to-play period, players on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms can play the game by downloading it directly from the respective platform's store and signing into a Bethesda.net account.

How much of Fallout 76 can you play in a week?

New story content is frequently introduced to Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

While completing the main campaign of Fallout 76 within a week is feasible, it's important to note that as a live service game, one week might not be enough to fully explore all the progression avenues it presents.

Additionally, it's a sprawling RPG teeming with numerous side quests and activities that can captivate you with its rich world lore and engaging gameplay, potentially offering hundreds to thousands of hours of enjoyment. So, the Fallout 76 free-to-play week might serve as just a taste of the adventures awaiting you in this post-apocalyptic world.

However, don't worry, as the celebrations for the release of Fallout season 1 don't stop there. The game is also currently on sale for up to 80% off for the standard edition and 67% off for the deluxe edition on all platforms. So, if you find yourself enjoying the game during this free week, you can purchase it at a significant discount.

Additionally, those with an Amazon Prime subscription can not only stream the show but also claim a coupon for a free copy of the game. So, with this subscription, there's no need to purchase the game even during the sale.

