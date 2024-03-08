Fallout 76 Atlantic City: America's Playground release date, quests, Seasons, and more

Atlantic City: America's Playground, the latest seasonal update of Fallout 76, is all set to release on March 26, 2024. This is the long-awaited sequel to the Fallout 76 Atlantic City expansion released on December 5, 2023, and as such, it will expand upon many of the foundations set by this last expedition.

Alongside an expansion to the New Jersey explorable area, America's Playground will also bring the Jersey Devil cryptid, two new Expeditions, as well as a few systemic changes that will set up seasonal rewards going forward in the Fallout 76 2024 roadmap.

This article will go over the release date of Fallout 76 Atlantic City: America's Playground for all platforms and what to expect from the update.

Fallout 76 Atlantic City: America's Playground release date for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

March 26, 2024, will see Fallout 76 Atlantic City: America's Playground get a global release, meaning the update will hit all available platforms - Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

All quests in Fallout 76 Atlantic City: America's Playground

America's Playground will be of great value to returning players who are in it for the story. From the PTR and other announcements, here's what we know about quests coming with the update:

3 new Main Quests

Opportunity Knocking

All the World's a Stage

Sins of the Father

4 new Side Quests

Custodial Compulsions

Hells Eagles

Regent of The Dead

A Grand Reopening

2 new Expeditions

One of the new Expeditions will be aimed at the Pitt, while the other will be a direct tie-in after Fallout 76: Atlantic City.

Atlantic City: The Human Condition

The Pitt: Poke The Beehive

Fallout 76 Ticket system and Scoreboard changes coming with Season 16

The post-100 ranks will be visible in the new Seasons system. (Image via Digital Extremes)

While a lot of story content is coming with the latest season, the Fallout 76 community is more focused on the revamped Scoreboard rewards system. Here's a quick explanation:

There will no longer be a 'Scoreboard' as we know it. It is being repurposed into 'Seasons'.

The first 'Season' of this kind will be called Rip Daring, Duel with the Devil.

It will have reward track as expected from a Battle Pass system, but you can now also preview your rewards from Season pages like you can in the Atom Shop.

There will be 7 or more rewards per Season page from the looks of it. This is also for people without Fallout 1st subscription.

Season pages have Rank and Season reward requirements. For example, the final page requires rank 150 and 95 Season rewards claimed.

Instead of Scoreboard ranks, the daily and weekly challenges will now give you 'Tickets' that you can spend to get Season rewards.

Tickets do not roll over to the next Season.

Fallout 1st subscription interactions with Season rewards will also undergo some changes. For example, now, Fallout 1st members need to pay Tickets to unlock Fallout 1st-exclusive premium Season rewards.

Season Pass can now also be purchased with Atoms. In other words, non-Fallout 1st members now have a way to get premium-only Season rewards.

More changes regarding the new Season system will be made available when the new update finally goes live. Until then, you can check out some of the new story content in the PTR for America's Playground.